Et si je vous demandais..............
Et si je vous demandais de nous montrer vos 3 premiers sites favoris de votre explorateur ?
Moi
Fire Fox (explorateur)
1. ZeroHedge
2. Youtube
3. Gamekyo
Et vous ?
keiku
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 10:50 AM
wikipedia
jvc
gematsu
lefab88
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 10:51 AM
1. Gamekult
2. Hack&slash world
3. youtube
kaa
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 10:57 AM
firefox et Qwant
Wordpress.org
apple
youtube
maxx
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:03 AM
1. Gamekyo
2. Outlook (pour regarder les mails du boulot
)
3. The Verge
Mais bon clairement si j'utilisais YouTube sur le navigateur il serait number one.
wazaaabi
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:03 AM
Je n’ai aucun favoris
objectifman
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:04 AM
Gamekyo
Eurosport
Allo cine
armando
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:06 AM
Intéressent merci !!!
kaosium
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:11 AM
La poste.net(pour la boite mail et le suivi des colis).
Outlook
Jv.com.
Gamekyo 4eme
smashfan
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:14 AM
Gamekyo
Outlook
Youtube
warminos
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:20 AM
Audiofanzine
Gamekyo
Ygg
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:21 AM
Gamekyo
Gamekult
Youtube
finalyoz
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 11:25 AM
Otakugame.fr
Pornhub
Brazzer
