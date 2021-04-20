[img][/img]
armando > blog
Et si je vous demandais..............
Et si je vous demandais de nous montrer vos 3 premiers sites favoris de votre explorateur ?
Moi

Fire Fox (explorateur)

1. ZeroHedge

2. Youtube

3. Gamekyo

Et vous ?
    posted the 04/20/2021 at 10:46 AM by armando
    comments (12)
    keiku posted the 04/20/2021 at 10:50 AM
    wikipedia
    jvc
    gematsu
    lefab88 posted the 04/20/2021 at 10:51 AM
    1. Gamekult

    2. Hack&slash world

    3. youtube
    kaa posted the 04/20/2021 at 10:57 AM
    firefox et Qwant

    Wordpress.org
    apple
    youtube
    maxx posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:03 AM
    1. Gamekyo
    2. Outlook (pour regarder les mails du boulot )
    3. The Verge

    Mais bon clairement si j'utilisais YouTube sur le navigateur il serait number one.
    wazaaabi posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:03 AM
    Je n’ai aucun favoris
    objectifman posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:04 AM
    Gamekyo
    Eurosport
    Allo cine
    armando posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:06 AM
    Intéressent merci !!!
    kaosium posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:11 AM
    La poste.net(pour la boite mail et le suivi des colis).
    Outlook
    Jv.com.

    Gamekyo 4eme
    smashfan posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:14 AM
    Gamekyo
    Outlook
    Youtube
    warminos posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:20 AM
    Audiofanzine
    Gamekyo
    Ygg
    fan2jeux posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:21 AM
    Gamekyo
    Gamekult
    Youtube
    finalyoz posted the 04/20/2021 at 11:25 AM
    Otakugame.fr
    Pornhub
    Brazzer
