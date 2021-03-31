.Coco l'asticot.
articles : 954
visites since opening : 1203063
Ah ouais quand meme
Cet artiste sait manier le sable. Il réalise ces œuvres à la main, et avec quelques petits accessoires style brosse à dents, cure-dents (si si ). :

    posted the 03/31/2021 at 12:11 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    allanoix posted the 03/31/2021 at 12:15 AM
    pour rappel Sable, day one gamepass
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/31/2021 at 01:21 AM
    Allanoix Le mec lobotomisé par Microsoft...
