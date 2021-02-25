accueil
Play Has No Limits
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
zestarlight
,
kurosama
yanissou
Luca (Disney Pixar) première bande annonce !
posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:49 PM by
yanissou
octobar
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 09:52 PM
Disney a eu la petite Sirène, Ghibli a eu Ponyo et Disney Pixar a Luca. La boucle est bouclée.
akinen
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 09:57 PM
Enfin un nouveau charac design! J’adore perso!
lz
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 10:01 PM
C'est absolument sublime
Et avec les gars de Coco et Vice Versa derrière, autant dire que c'est déjà un chef d'oeuvre
shinz0
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 10:20 PM
Pas mal
fretide
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 10:37 PM
Ça a l'air bien naze, pixar quoi...
octobar
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 10:40 PM
fretide
Tu as vu Soul ? Juste sublime ce film.
fretide
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 10:46 PM
octobar
Pas vu non, ca ne me dit rien. Peut être que t'as raison...
