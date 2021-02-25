profile
yanissou
yanissou
yanissou > blog
Luca (Disney Pixar) première bande annonce !
    lz, shinz0
    posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:49 PM by yanissou
    comments (7)
    octobar posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:52 PM
    Disney a eu la petite Sirène, Ghibli a eu Ponyo et Disney Pixar a Luca. La boucle est bouclée.
    akinen posted the 02/25/2021 at 09:57 PM
    Enfin un nouveau charac design! J'adore perso!
    lz posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:01 PM
    C'est absolument sublime

    Et avec les gars de Coco et Vice Versa derrière, autant dire que c'est déjà un chef d'oeuvre
    shinz0 posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:20 PM
    Pas mal
    fretide posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:37 PM
    Ça a l'air bien naze, pixar quoi...
    octobar posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:40 PM
    fretide Tu as vu Soul ? Juste sublime ce film.
    fretide posted the 02/25/2021 at 10:46 PM
    octobar
    Pas vu non, ca ne me dit rien. Peut être que t'as raison...
