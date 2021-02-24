accueil
profile
name :
Street Fighter V
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
kazey77
articles :
57
visites since opening :
113866
kazey77
> blog
SFV V-Shift Exibition
Le v-shift est arrivé sur SFV
J'ai fait une video pour montrer les possibilités de combos et de punitions qu'il offre.
Ca me rappel un peu les années SF4 et les focus cancel
tags :
ken
sfv
vshift
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/24/2021 at 08:28 PM by
kazey77
comments (
3
)
justx
posted
the 02/24/2021 at 08:30 PM
ca va boulverser le online cette histoire
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/24/2021 at 08:32 PM
Je viens vérifier qu'il n'y a pas de fautes d'orthographe cette fois...
bogsnake
posted
the 02/24/2021 at 08:51 PM
Ah oui! Bien placé,ça peut changer la donne sur un combat.
