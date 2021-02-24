profile
Street Fighter V
57
Likers
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC
profile
kazey77
11
Likes
Likers
kazey77
articles : 57
visites since opening : 113866
kazey77 > blog
SFV V-Shift Exibition
Le v-shift est arrivé sur SFV
J'ai fait une video pour montrer les possibilités de combos et de punitions qu'il offre.
Ca me rappel un peu les années SF4 et les focus cancel

    posted the 02/24/2021 at 08:28 PM by kazey77
    comments (3)
    justx posted the 02/24/2021 at 08:30 PM
    ca va boulverser le online cette histoire
    chiotgamer posted the 02/24/2021 at 08:32 PM
    Je viens vérifier qu'il n'y a pas de fautes d'orthographe cette fois...
    bogsnake posted the 02/24/2021 at 08:51 PM
    Ah oui! Bien placé,ça peut changer la donne sur un combat.
