profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
nobleswan
,
boyd
,
escobar
name :
Resident Evil 8
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
iiii
,
link49
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
lughost30
,
sephiroth07
,
minbox
,
biboys
,
giusnake
,
barberousse
skuldleif
articles :
241
visites since opening :
413689
skuldleif
> blog
resident evil village uniquement sur next gen?
ca semble etre le cas reponse final a 23h
d'autre info sur le xbox store nottament des screenshot==>(lien en source)
https://www.xbox.com/en-gb/games/resident-evil-village
https://www.xbox.com/en-gb/games/resident-evil-village
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
mugimando
posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:20 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
13
)
famimax
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:22 PM
J’espère qu'il y aura une version PS4/VR...
skuldleif
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:23 PM
bon du coup si il sort premier semestre 2021 en exclu next gen(+ pc bien sur) capcom en a vraiment des grosses
+ la chtite series s qui va pouvoir le faire tourner c'est bien stylé
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:27 PM
réponse dans 30 minutes
mugimando
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:29 PM
Tant mieux mon Pc est ready !
kratoszeus
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:36 PM
mugimando
Prête le moi
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:39 PM
J'ai acheter RE7 Gold et pas joué environ plus de 1 an car je voulais le faire en VR. J'ai attendu pour économisé et acheter enfin l'Oculus Rift S après 1 ans+ et enfin passé a Windows 10.
Je setup le tous et la..........je me tape ZE vent du siècle de sa race:
VR exclusif a la PS4
:
guiguif
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:41 PM
marcelpatulacci
armando
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:42 PM
Ca serait étonnent qu'il ne sorte pas sur PS4 one x
octobar
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:43 PM
marcelpatulacci
armando
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:44 PM
marcelpatulacci
Coup de pute 5 étoiles
mugimando
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:48 PM
marcelpatulacci
c'est un sketch ?
mugimando
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:50 PM
kratoszeus
Le coeur y est
jenicris
posted
the 01/21/2021 at 09:51 PM
J'espère.
