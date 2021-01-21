profile
Resident Evil 8
name : Resident Evil 8
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC Xbox Series X
skuldleif
13
Likes
Likers
skuldleif
articles : 241
visites since opening : 413689
skuldleif > blog
resident evil village uniquement sur next gen?
ca semble etre le cas reponse final a 23h



d'autre info sur le xbox store nottament des screenshot==>(lien en source)


https://www.xbox.com/en-gb/games/resident-evil-village
    mugimando
    posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:20 PM by skuldleif
    comments (13)
    famimax posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:22 PM
    J’espère qu'il y aura une version PS4/VR...
    skuldleif posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:23 PM
    bon du coup si il sort premier semestre 2021 en exclu next gen(+ pc bien sur) capcom en a vraiment des grosses
    + la chtite series s qui va pouvoir le faire tourner c'est bien stylé
    marchand2sable posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:27 PM
    réponse dans 30 minutes
    mugimando posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:29 PM
    Tant mieux mon Pc est ready !
    kratoszeus posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:36 PM
    mugimando Prête le moi
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:39 PM
    J'ai acheter RE7 Gold et pas joué environ plus de 1 an car je voulais le faire en VR. J'ai attendu pour économisé et acheter enfin l'Oculus Rift S après 1 ans+ et enfin passé a Windows 10.

    Je setup le tous et la..........je me tape ZE vent du siècle de sa race:
    VR exclusif a la PS4

    :
    guiguif posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:41 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    armando posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:42 PM
    Ca serait étonnent qu'il ne sorte pas sur PS4 one x
    octobar posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:43 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    armando posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:44 PM
    marcelpatulacci Coup de pute 5 étoiles
    mugimando posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:48 PM
    marcelpatulacci c'est un sketch ?
    mugimando posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:50 PM
    kratoszeus Le coeur y est
    jenicris posted the 01/21/2021 at 09:51 PM
    J'espère.
