Gaming was the 6th most followed topic on Twitter. Within the category, the most followed gaming topics in 2020 were:

Bienvenue au Twitter Gaming Awards... Non pas du tout. Juste Twitter révèle ce qui a fait le plus parlé niveau jeu vidéo en 2020 dans diverse catégories.1 Gaming2 Gaming News3 Esports4 Gaming Influencers5 Playstation6 Fortnite7 Call of Duty8 Minecraft9 Animal Crossing10 Xbox1 Japan2 United States3 Korea4 Brazil5 Thailand6 United Kingdom7 France8 India9 Philippines10 Spain1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing)2 Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)3 Disney: Twisted-Wonderland (@twst_jp)4 Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)5 Fortnite (@fortnitegame)6 Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)7 Knives Out (@game_knives_out)8 Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)9 Apex Legends (@PlayApex)10 Identity V (@IdentityVJP)1 The 2020 Game Awards2 The Future of Gaming on PS5 Event3 Tokyo Game Show 20204 Niconico Net Chokaigi 20205 Xbox Games Showcase@ibaillanos@rubiu5@jack_septic_eye@ninja@pokimanelol@timthetatman@BadBoyHalo@technothepig@georgenotfound@Corpse_HusbandLa source a en plus les catégories esports que je ne posterais pas (flemme).