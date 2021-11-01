Bienvenue au Twitter Gaming Awards... Non pas du tout. Juste Twitter révèle ce qui a fait le plus parlé niveau jeu vidéo en 2020 dans diverse catégories.
Most Followed Gaming Topics in 2020:
Les sujets Jeux Vidéo les plus suivit en 2020 :
Gaming was the 6th most followed topic on Twitter. Within the category, the most followed gaming topics in 2020 were:
1 Gaming
2 Gaming News
3 Esports
4 Gaming Influencers
5 Playstation
6 Fortnite
7 Call of Duty
8 Minecraft
9 Animal Crossing
10 Xbox
Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming:
Les pays qui tweetent le plus sur le Jeux Vidéo :
1 Japan
2 United States
3 Korea
4 Brazil
5 Thailand
6 United Kingdom
7 France
8 India
9 Philippines
10 Spain
Most Tweeted About Video Games:
Les comptes Jeux Vidéo les plus cités (?) :
1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing)
2 Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)
3 Disney: Twisted-Wonderland (@twst_jp)
4 Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)
5 Fortnite (@fortnitegame)
6 Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars)
7 Knives Out (@game_knives_out)
8 Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)
9 Apex Legends (@PlayApex)
10 Identity V (@IdentityVJP)
Most Tweeted About Gaming Events:
Les évènement Jeux Vidéo les plus cités (?) :
1 The 2020 Game Awards
2 The Future of Gaming on PS5 Event
3 Tokyo Game Show 2020
4 Niconico Net Chokaigi 2020
5 Xbox Games Showcase
Most Tweeted About Gaming Personalities:
Les personalités/influenceurs Jeux Vidéo les plus cités (?) :
@ibaillanos
@rubiu5
@jack_septic_eye
@ninja
@pokimanelol
@timthetatman
@BadBoyHalo
@technothepig
@georgenotfound
@Corpse_Husband
La source a en plus les catégories esports que je ne posterais pas (flemme).