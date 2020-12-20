profile
darkxehanort94
6
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 99
visites since opening : 231917
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
JDG Vidéo des 11 ans P2 !
Je trouvais que la P1 n'avait rien de transcendante (à part la fin) et était en dessous de la vidéo Harry Potter (en même temps j'adore Harry Potter ^^^) voyons ce que vaut la P2 !



SONIC !
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kibix
    posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:14 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (6)
    hollowar posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:18 PM
    J'avoue que la partie 1 était assez ennuyante.
    ostream posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:22 PM
    J'aime bien le JDG, quand ça dure 20mn, mais 1H30 ça me donne pas du tout envie de regarder.
    vohmp posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:26 PM
    hollowar même avis, j'ai pas trop aimé l'humour avec les types dans la forêt avec les types.
    wilhelm posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:28 PM
    Non, merci.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:28 PM
    La Xbox 360 et la PS3 sont officiellement des Consoles Rétro !
    hollowar posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:33 PM
    vohmp je suis en train de regarder la partie 2 c'est vraiment pas mieux
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo