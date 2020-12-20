accueil
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
JDG Vidéo des 11 ans P2 !
Je trouvais que la P1 n'avait rien de transcendante (à part la fin) et était en dessous de la vidéo Harry Potter (en même temps j'adore Harry Potter ^^^) voyons ce que vaut la P2 !
SONIC !
posted the 12/20/2020 at 02:14 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
6
)
hollowar
posted
the 12/20/2020 at 02:18 PM
J'avoue que la partie 1 était assez ennuyante.
ostream
posted
the 12/20/2020 at 02:22 PM
J'aime bien le JDG, quand ça dure 20mn, mais 1H30 ça me donne pas du tout envie de regarder.
vohmp
posted
the 12/20/2020 at 02:26 PM
hollowar
même avis, j'ai pas trop aimé l'humour avec les types dans la forêt avec les types.
wilhelm
posted
the 12/20/2020 at 02:28 PM
Non, merci.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 12/20/2020 at 02:28 PM
La Xbox 360 et la PS3 sont officiellement des Consoles Rétro !
hollowar
posted
the 12/20/2020 at 02:33 PM
vohmp
je suis en train de regarder la partie 2 c'est vraiment pas mieux
