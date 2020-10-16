accueil
Icebergbrulant : c'est pour toi
BON WEEKEND A TOUS
posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:53 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
29
)
kevisiano
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:54 PM
icerbergbrulant cadeau
gat
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:54 PM
Que c'est nul.
sora78
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:54 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJSIw2UBshw
kevisiano
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:55 PM
gat
ça me détruit putain
. Il est parti iceberg ?
plistter
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:56 PM
gat
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:57 PM
kevisiano
Il est parti boire un jaune avec deux glaçons.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:57 PM
Mec, tu pars en couille...j'imagine l’illustration
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 05:57 PM
kevisiano
Non, je suis bien là
Purée !!
il y en a trop là
ritalix
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:01 PM
t'es flingué du ciboulot ou quoi
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:04 PM
kevisiano
Bien ouej
gat
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:07 PM
Le "à quoi tu joues" m'a achevé.
ratomuerto49
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:13 PM
Cloclo ma tuer
docbrown
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:14 PM
Du bon !
megadeth
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:20 PM
barberousse
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:21 PM
C’est quoi cette merde
kevisiano
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:27 PM
gat
c'est mon préféré celui-là
ravyxxs
merci
barberousse
désolé mon gars fallait que je partage
icebergbrulant
t'as dû t'éclater
gat
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:28 PM
kevisiano
Homme de goût. Comme Lost quoi.
Dommage que tu supportes l'OM.
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:28 PM
kevisiano
C'est sa camme ce genre de chose,il est refait là,il fait genre lol.
kevisiano
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:31 PM
gat
et je n'ai jamais joué à Haze, ça fait deux
. D'ailleurs je laisse une chance aux séries françaises : Le Bureau des Légendes. On va voir ce que ça donne
ravyxxs
je veux bien te croire ahah.
gat
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:35 PM
kevisiano
Laisse
Haze
en dehors de ça.
bliss02
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:40 PM
C’est nul à chier
grievous32
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:49 PM
Du génie !
uit
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 06:51 PM
Tellement bien fait
testament
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 07:09 PM
torotoro59
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 07:16 PM
La dernière
torotoro59
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 07:17 PM
icebergbrulant
me dis pas que ça t'as fait ni chaud ni froid...
lz
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 07:18 PM
C’est une honte cet article après l’attentat horrible qui s’est passé ce soir.
shanks
merci de supprimer cela
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 07:23 PM
torotoro59
Pas du tout mais me connaissant j'ai dû déjà sortir les 3/4
barberousse
posted
the 10/16/2020 at 07:28 PM
kevisiano
excellente initiative
