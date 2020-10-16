profile
Icebergbrulant : c'est pour toi


BON WEEKEND A TOUS


































    13
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gat, zestarlight, plistter, icebergbrulant, ritalix, killia, megadeth, barberousse, idd, micablo, uit, kenpokan, torotoro59
    posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:53 PM by kevisiano
    comments (29)
    kevisiano posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:54 PM
    icerbergbrulant cadeau
    gat posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:54 PM
    Que c'est nul.
    sora78 posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:54 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJSIw2UBshw
    kevisiano posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:55 PM
    gat ça me détruit putain . Il est parti iceberg ?
    plistter posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:56 PM
    gat posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:57 PM
    kevisiano Il est parti boire un jaune avec deux glaçons.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:57 PM
    Mec, tu pars en couille...j'imagine l’illustration
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/16/2020 at 05:57 PM
    kevisiano Non, je suis bien là

    Purée !!
    il y en a trop là
    ritalix posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:01 PM
    t'es flingué du ciboulot ou quoi
    ravyxxs posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:04 PM
    kevisiano Bien ouej
    gat posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:07 PM
    Le "à quoi tu joues" m'a achevé.
    ratomuerto49 posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Cloclo ma tuer
    docbrown posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:14 PM
    Du bon !
    megadeth posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:20 PM
    barberousse posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:21 PM
    C’est quoi cette merde
    kevisiano posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:27 PM
    gat c'est mon préféré celui-là

    ravyxxs merci

    barberousse désolé mon gars fallait que je partage

    icebergbrulant t'as dû t'éclater
    gat posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:28 PM
    kevisiano Homme de goût. Comme Lost quoi.
    Dommage que tu supportes l'OM.
    ravyxxs posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:28 PM
    kevisiano C'est sa camme ce genre de chose,il est refait là,il fait genre lol.
    kevisiano posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:31 PM
    gat et je n'ai jamais joué à Haze, ça fait deux . D'ailleurs je laisse une chance aux séries françaises : Le Bureau des Légendes. On va voir ce que ça donne

    ravyxxs je veux bien te croire ahah.
    gat posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:35 PM
    kevisiano Laisse Haze en dehors de ça.
    bliss02 posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:40 PM
    C’est nul à chier
    grievous32 posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Du génie !
    uit posted the 10/16/2020 at 06:51 PM
    Tellement bien fait
    testament posted the 10/16/2020 at 07:09 PM
    torotoro59 posted the 10/16/2020 at 07:16 PM
    La dernière
    torotoro59 posted the 10/16/2020 at 07:17 PM
    icebergbrulant me dis pas que ça t'as fait ni chaud ni froid...
    lz posted the 10/16/2020 at 07:18 PM
    C’est une honte cet article après l’attentat horrible qui s’est passé ce soir. shanks merci de supprimer cela
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/16/2020 at 07:23 PM
    torotoro59

    Pas du tout mais me connaissant j'ai dû déjà sortir les 3/4
    barberousse posted the 10/16/2020 at 07:28 PM
    kevisiano excellente initiative
