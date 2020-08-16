profile
Mes Goty par année :
Voici pour moi mes Goty pour chaque année, je commence par l'année 2000. Avant, ça sert a rien j'étais trop petit x)
Bien entendu, c'est subjectif alors me sauter pas dessus merci

Année 2000 :

Goty Zelda Majora's Mask

Année 2001 :

Goty Super Smash Bros Mele

Année 2002 :

Goty : Resident Evil GameCube

J'ai failli mettre Wind Waker

Année 2003 :

Goty Rayman 3 Hoodlums Havok

Année 2004 :

Goty Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

Année 2005 :

Goty Résident Evil 4

Année 2006 :

Goty Zelda Twilight Princess

Année 2007 :

Goty Super Mario Galaxy

Année 2008 :

Goty Super Smash Bros Brawl

Année 2009 :

Goty Batman Arkham Asylum

Année 2010 :

Goty Donkey Kong Country Returns

Année 2011 :

Goty Batman Arkham City

Année 2012 :

Goty Far Cry 3

Année 2013 :

Goty The Last of Us

Année 2014 :

Goty DK Tropical freeze

Année 2015 :

Goty Impossible de les départager donc j'en met 2. The Witcher 3 et Bloodborne

Année 2016 :

Goty Uncharted 4

Année 2017 :

Goty ]AC Origins (pas fait BOTW encore donc chut :3 )


Année 2018 :

Goty Hollow Knight PS4 pour l'instant (pas encore fait GOW ni RDR 2 donc bon)

Année 2019 :

Goty Resident Evil 2 Remake

Année 2020 : The Last of Us Part 2 (pour l'instant)

Voilà voilà, et les votre en commençant de 2000 à là comme moi j'ai fait ça donnerai quoi ?
    eldrick posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:28 PM
    Goty Super Smash Bros Brawl

    Année 2009 :
    Je ne vais pas commenter tes autres choix mais Brawl ça reste quand même le pire smash avec ses mécaniques débiles pour aider le casual et metal knight qui est le perso le plus débalancé de toute l'histoire de la saga(oui oui pire encore que Bayo)
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:32 PM
    2019 Astral Chain, c'tout

    J'ai adoré RE2 mais j'aurai préféré une fusion des scénarios
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:34 PM
    Pour l'instant pour cette année aucun goty en jeux sortis
    populus posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:34 PM
    eldrick perso j'ai adoré Brawl, un vrai mode aventure avec de super musique, et pas un mode aventure éclaté comme celui de la Switch. L'apparition dans le roster de perso géniaux style Sonic ou Snake. Des heures de fun à jouer avec mon frère et mes amis. Pour moi, c'est un quasi dans faire ce jeu c'est mon Goty de 2008 très clairement
    thelastone posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:35 PM
    2015 the Witcher et bloodborne, je suis tellement d'accord
    xenofamicom posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:37 PM
    Année 2003 :

    Goty Rayman 3 Hoodlums Havok


    Je ne savais pas qu'il était aussi bon ce jeu...

    Pour moi, 2003 c'est F-Zero GX
    populus posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:38 PM
    thelastone impossible de les départager honnêtement x)

    xenofamicom il est excellent ! Je l'ai peut être finis une dizaine de fois
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:43 PM
    xenofamicom Pas une tuerie mais vraiment bien Rayman 3, après a l'époque, aujourd'hui je sais pas si il a bien vieilli
    xenofamicom posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:47 PM
    ootaniisensei populus J'avais joué à Rayman sur PSone et Rayman 2 sur PC (offert à l'achat). J'avais pas le souvenir que c'était un truc aussi ouf (la presse française en parlait beaucoup car c'était un jeu français...)

    Je vais malgré tout essayer de le tester, sait-on jamais
    sanj posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:48 PM
    2000 : The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
    2001 : Banjo-Tooie
    2002 : Resident Evil (remake)
    2003 : Metroid Prime
    2004 : Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
    2005 : Baten Kaitos : Les Ailes éternelles et l'Océan perdu
    2006 : The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
    2007 : Super Mario Galaxy
    2008 : Ōkami
    2009 : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
    2010 : Donkey Kong Country Returns
    2011 : Portal 2
    2012 : The Walking Dead
    2013 : Pikmin 3
    2014 : Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
    2015 : Splatoon
    2016 : Paper Mario: Color Splash
    2017 : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    2018 : Hollow Knight
    2019 : DRAGON QUEST XI S : Les Combattants de la destinée – Édition ultime
    2020 : Paper Mario: The Origami King

    C'est mon (vrai) dernier mot. J'avais sauté 2012.
    madd posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:49 PM
    sanj il n'y a eu qu'un an entre metroid prime 1 et 2?
    rockin posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:50 PM
    populus je pense que si je faisais pareil ont aurait énormément de jeux en communs ! Quelques différences ici et là , mais a 75% c'est la même.

    Pour le moment en 2020 aussi une différence , moi je mets Doom eternal ou Street of Rage 4.
    sanj posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:52 PM
    madd Deux ans en vrai mais en Europe on a eu le 1 en mars 2003 (aux US c'était novembre 2002).
    coopper posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Alors ma liste risque d'être ne pas complète car j'ai des lacunes au niveau des sorties des débuts des années 2000 mais de ce que j'ai joué, ça donne ça :

    2000 : Resident Evil : Code Veronica
    2001 : Silent Hill 2
    2002 : Resident Evil Remake
    2003 : Star Wars : KOTOR
    2004 : Half Life 2
    2005 : Haunting Ground
    2006 : Twilight Princess
    2007 : Bioshock
    2008 : Dead Space
    2009 : Dragon Age : Origins
    2010 : Deadly Premonition
    2011 : The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim
    2012 : Spec Ops : The Line
    2013 : Metro Last Light
    2014 : The Wolf Among Us
    2015 : The Witcher 3
    2016 : XCOM 2
    2017 : Breath of The Wild
    2018 : Return of The Obra Dinn
    2019 : Control
    2020 : Doom Eternal
    kwentyn posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:58 PM
    2000: FF9
    2001: metal gear solid 2
    2002: resident evil
    2003: metroid prime
    2004: gta san andreas
    2005: resident evil 4
    2006: gears of war
    2007: bioshock et mass effect
    2008: fallout 3
    2009: assassin's creed 2
    2010: red dead redemption
    2011: arkham city
    2012: dishonored
    2013: the last of us
    2014: binding of isaac rebirth
    2015: the witcher 3
    2016: uncharted 4
    2017: horizon zero dawn
    2018: god of war
    2019: re 2 remake
    2020: the last of us 2

    Je remarque en faisant ca que jusque 2011 c'est dur de départager plein de jeux alors qu'après 2011 limite jai du mal a en trouver un
    windrunner posted the 08/16/2020 at 07:32 PM
    populus Faut trop que tu le fasses Zelda botw. D'autant que tu as pas mal de Zelda dans ta liste.
    populus posted the 08/16/2020 at 07:41 PM
    xenofamicom Rayman 1 est super mais trop dur, le 2 j'ai pas trop kiffé mais alors le 3 j'ai adoré !

    sanj bon top, par contre Metroid Prime c'est 2002 pas 2003 ^^

    rockin ah ouais 75 % quand même ^^ pas fait Doom Eternal, j'ai hâte de m'y essayer !

    kwentyn ouais grave, déjà 2003 j'hésitais entre Wind Waker, Splinter Cell et RE

    windrunner il est prévu
    populus posted the 08/16/2020 at 07:47 PM
    coopper Dead Space j'ai failli le mettre GOTY 2008 aussi. Très bon Metro Last Light également, mais face à Last of Us le choix a été vite fait. J'ai hésité avec GTA V aussi
    kinectical posted the 08/16/2020 at 07:50 PM
    xenofamicom honnêtement je doit avouer que ce Rayman est literalement une perle juste ses musique bordel j’ai envie de me le refaire juste à en reparler
    madd posted the 08/16/2020 at 08:15 PM
    sanj C'est quand même très rapide.
    kevisiano posted the 08/16/2020 at 08:20 PM
    2000 : Final Fantasy IX
    2001 : Devil May Cry
    2002 : Onimusha 2
    2003 : Prince of Persia
    2004 : Metal Gear Solid 3
    2005 : Shadow of the Colossus
    2006 : Okami
    2007 : Halo 3/GoW 2
    2008 : Metal Gear Solid 4/Dead Space
    2009 : Uncharted 2
    2010 : GoW 3/Red Dead Redemption
    2011 : Batman Arkham City
    2012 : Borderlands 2
    2013 : GTA V
    2014 : The Evil Within
    2015 : Metal Gear Solid V
    2016 : Uncharted 4
    2017 : NieR Automata
    2018 : God of War
    2019 : Judgment
    2020 : TLOU 2 (Parce que P5 est pas vraiment sorti en 2020)
