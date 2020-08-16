Voici pour moi mes Goty pour chaque année, je commence par l'année 2000. Avant, ça sert a rien j'étais trop petit x)
Bien entendu, c'est subjectif alors me sauter pas dessus merci
Année 2000 :
Goty Zelda Majora's Mask
Année 2001 :
Goty Super Smash Bros Mele
Année 2002 :
Goty : Resident Evil GameCube
J'ai failli mettre Wind Waker
Année 2003 :
Goty Rayman 3 Hoodlums Havok
Année 2004 :
Goty Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
Année 2005 :
Goty Résident Evil 4
Année 2006 :
Goty Zelda Twilight Princess
Année 2007 :
Goty Super Mario Galaxy
Année 2008 :
Goty Super Smash Bros Brawl
Année 2009 :
Goty Batman Arkham Asylum
Année 2010 :
Goty Donkey Kong Country Returns
Année 2011 :
Goty Batman Arkham City
Année 2012 :
Goty Far Cry 3
Année 2013 :
Goty The Last of Us
Année 2014 :
Goty DK Tropical freeze
Année 2015 :
Goty Impossible de les départager donc j'en met 2. The Witcher 3 et Bloodborne
Année 2016 :
Goty Uncharted 4
Année 2017 :
Goty ]AC Origins (pas fait BOTW encore donc chut :3 )
Année 2018 :
Goty Hollow Knight PS4 pour l'instant (pas encore fait GOW ni RDR 2 donc bon)
Année 2019 :
Goty Resident Evil 2 Remake
Année 2020 : The Last of Us Part 2 (pour l'instant)
Voilà voilà, et les votre en commençant de 2000 à là comme moi j'ai fait ça donnerai quoi ?
posted the 08/16/2020 at 06:26 PM by populus
Année 2009 :
Je ne vais pas commenter tes autres choix mais Brawl ça reste quand même le pire smash avec ses mécaniques débiles pour aider le casual et metal knight qui est le perso le plus débalancé de toute l'histoire de la saga(oui oui pire encore que Bayo)
J'ai adoré RE2 mais j'aurai préféré une fusion des scénarios
Goty Rayman 3 Hoodlums Havok
Je ne savais pas qu'il était aussi bon ce jeu...
Pour moi, 2003 c'est F-Zero GX
xenofamicom il est excellent ! Je l'ai peut être finis une dizaine de fois
Je vais malgré tout essayer de le tester, sait-on jamais
2001 : Banjo-Tooie
2002 : Resident Evil (remake)
2003 : Metroid Prime
2004 : Metroid Prime 2: Echoes
2005 : Baten Kaitos : Les Ailes éternelles et l'Océan perdu
2006 : The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
2007 : Super Mario Galaxy
2008 : Ōkami
2009 : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
2010 : Donkey Kong Country Returns
2011 : Portal 2
2012 : The Walking Dead
2013 : Pikmin 3
2014 : Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
2015 : Splatoon
2016 : Paper Mario: Color Splash
2017 : The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2018 : Hollow Knight
2019 : DRAGON QUEST XI S : Les Combattants de la destinée – Édition ultime
2020 : Paper Mario: The Origami King
C'est mon (vrai) dernier mot. J'avais sauté 2012.
Pour le moment en 2020 aussi une différence , moi je mets Doom eternal ou Street of Rage 4.
2000 : Resident Evil : Code Veronica
2001 : Silent Hill 2
2002 : Resident Evil Remake
2003 : Star Wars : KOTOR
2004 : Half Life 2
2005 : Haunting Ground
2006 : Twilight Princess
2007 : Bioshock
2008 : Dead Space
2009 : Dragon Age : Origins
2010 : Deadly Premonition
2011 : The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim
2012 : Spec Ops : The Line
2013 : Metro Last Light
2014 : The Wolf Among Us
2015 : The Witcher 3
2016 : XCOM 2
2017 : Breath of The Wild
2018 : Return of The Obra Dinn
2019 : Control
2020 : Doom Eternal
2001: metal gear solid 2
2002: resident evil
2003: metroid prime
2004: gta san andreas
2005: resident evil 4
2006: gears of war
2007: bioshock et mass effect
2008: fallout 3
2009: assassin's creed 2
2010: red dead redemption
2011: arkham city
2012: dishonored
2013: the last of us
2014: binding of isaac rebirth
2015: the witcher 3
2016: uncharted 4
2017: horizon zero dawn
2018: god of war
2019: re 2 remake
2020: the last of us 2
Je remarque en faisant ca que jusque 2011 c'est dur de départager plein de jeux alors qu'après 2011 limite jai du mal a en trouver un
sanj bon top, par contre Metroid Prime c'est 2002 pas 2003 ^^
rockin ah ouais 75 % quand même ^^ pas fait Doom Eternal, j'ai hâte de m'y essayer !
kwentyn ouais grave, déjà 2003 j'hésitais entre Wind Waker, Splinter Cell et RE
windrunner il est prévu
2001 : Devil May Cry
2002 : Onimusha 2
2003 : Prince of Persia
2004 : Metal Gear Solid 3
2005 : Shadow of the Colossus
2006 : Okami
2007 : Halo 3/GoW 2
2008 : Metal Gear Solid 4/Dead Space
2009 : Uncharted 2
2010 : GoW 3/Red Dead Redemption
2011 : Batman Arkham City
2012 : Borderlands 2
2013 : GTA V
2014 : The Evil Within
2015 : Metal Gear Solid V
2016 : Uncharted 4
2017 : NieR Automata
2018 : God of War
2019 : Judgment
2020 : TLOU 2 (Parce que P5 est pas vraiment sorti en 2020)