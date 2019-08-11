profile
Death Stranding
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non (même si online)
european release date : 11/08/2019
other versions : PC
obi69
obi69
obi69 > blog
[Bon plan] Death Stranding à 29.99 €


Et ça se passe sur Amazon (promo temporaire) :

https://www.amazon.fr/Sony-Death-Stranding/dp/B01H1OOU8K/ref=sr_1_9?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=83FEJDB3R8FX&dchild=1&keywords=the+last+of+us+2&qid=1590611813&quartzVehicle=72-827&replacementKeywords=the+last+of+us&sprefix=the+last%2Caps%2C174&sr=8-9
    posted the 05/27/2020 at 08:39 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    vyse posted the 05/27/2020 at 08:54 PM
    même gratuit j'en veux pas...simulateur d'uber eats
    lastboss posted the 05/27/2020 at 09:04 PM
    c’est vrai que j’ai vraiment pas aimé ce jeu
