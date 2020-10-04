profile
Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
articles : 7
visites since opening : 12974
masahico > blog
FF7R - Leak de la cité des anciens
Post reddit qui m'a fais sourire

reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/FFVIIRemake/comments/gdps22/leaked_image_of_the_forgotten_city/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x
    posted the 05/05/2020 at 04:41 PM by masahico
    comments (8)
    yukilin posted the 05/05/2020 at 04:48 PM
    kira93 posted the 05/05/2020 at 04:54 PM


    Excellent
    korou posted the 05/05/2020 at 04:54 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/05/2020 at 04:59 PM

    J'espère que dans la prochaine partie du Remake, on trouvera des queues de phénix à cet endroit
    jenicris posted the 05/05/2020 at 05:22 PM
    bubibinman posted the 05/05/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Haha, excellent
    tolgafury posted the 05/05/2020 at 05:25 PM
    kibix971 posted the 05/05/2020 at 05:31 PM
    Vas y Aerith et met y toute tes forces
