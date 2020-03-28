profile
[PS5]: Santa Monica va chercher à vous couper le souffle
Santa Monica (God of war) vient de déposer une annonce, ils sont à la recherche d'un senor artiste en effet visuel pour redéfinir la barre en terme de visuel chez Playstation et qui vous coupera le souffle.


Santa Monica Studio is looking for a Senior Visual Effects Artist to create jaw dropping visuals that set the bar for the PlayStation. This artist will work side-by-side with our Art and Tech teams to build effects that improve gameplay, help set the mood and feel of unique environments, and bring visceral epic experiences to life for our players.
santa monica - https://boards.greenhouse.io/sonyinteractiveentertainmentplaystation/jobs/1948432?gh_src=53757eaf1
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/28/2020 at 12:45 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (10)
    kurosama posted the 03/28/2020 at 12:50 AM
    Deja qu'ils m'ont coupé le souffle avec le God of War et foutu une baffe,je vais tendre l'autre joue avec plaisir.
    kratoszeus posted the 03/28/2020 at 12:52 AM
    kurosama La sur la page de recrutement et facebook ils sont en train de recruter en masse, ca sent bon pour futur gow 5
    altendorf posted the 03/28/2020 at 12:53 AM
    kratoszeus Et la fameuse nouvelle IP de Cory Barlog
    kurosama posted the 03/28/2020 at 12:57 AM
    Santa Monica c'est comme les Dogs,tu sais deja que tu vas en prendre plein la gueule.
    connavaro posted the 03/28/2020 at 01:03 AM
    J’espère qu’ils vont enfin faire autre chose que du God of war, un Rpg médiéval avec un vrai monde ouvert ce serait super
    gingxsama posted the 03/28/2020 at 01:04 AM
    altendorf

    cory est sur gow.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/28/2020 at 01:06 AM
    Je sais pas pourquoi j'ai lu "Santa Monica va couper les ponts" lol
    narphe1 posted the 03/28/2020 at 01:10 AM
    il me semblait que cory voulait justement respectait la tradition d'un directeur différent pour chaque god of war et qu'il partirait de son côté d'une création cent pour cent à lui , et de ne pas continuer god of war créer par David Jaffe
    plasmide posted the 03/28/2020 at 01:15 AM
    Au regard de ce qu’ils ont fait avec le matos archaïque actuel, les mecs ont tellement de talent qu’ils vont nous mettre une sacrée mandale sur la prochaine gen.
    altendorf posted the 03/28/2020 at 01:15 AM
    narphe1 Yep c'est ce qu'il se dit depuis un moment
