profile
arquion
26
Likes
Likers
arquion
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 258
visites since opening : 344555
arquion > blog
Avez-vous 250€ à dépenser ??
Pour cette magnifique statuette :

Ciri and the Kitsune Figure

https://eu.store.cdprojektred.com/product-eng-169-Ciri-and-the-Kitsune-Figure.html



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:22 PM by arquion
    comments (3)
    voxen posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:27 PM
    Pas pour ça non. J'aime pas ce mélange
    arquion posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:29 PM
    voxen le fou, elle est trop belle
    racsnk posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:30 PM
    Déjà que mettre 20 euros dans une figurine je peux pas... Alors 250
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre