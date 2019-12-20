accueil
Avez-vous 250€ à dépenser ??
Pour cette magnifique statuette :
Ciri and the Kitsune Figure
https://eu.store.cdprojektred.com/product-eng-169-Ciri-and-the-Kitsune-Figure.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:22 PM by
arquion
comments (
3
)
voxen
posted
the 12/20/2019 at 09:27 PM
Pas pour ça non. J'aime pas ce mélange
arquion
posted
the 12/20/2019 at 09:29 PM
voxen
le fou, elle est trop belle
racsnk
posted
the 12/20/2019 at 09:30 PM
Déjà que mettre 20 euros dans une figurine je peux pas... Alors 250
