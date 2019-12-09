|._.|
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
FF7 Remake : Video de la démo
News
    posted the 09/12/2019 at 10:35 AM by kirk
    comments (7)
    monz666 posted the 09/12/2019 at 10:38 AM
    Il a l'air vraiment ouf celui là ! le jeu de la gen à coup sur !!
    sanda posted the 09/12/2019 at 10:42 AM
    OH LA MUSIQUE bordel
    sanda posted the 09/12/2019 at 10:48 AM
    oh la la le flash de Cloud est au meme moment que dans l'original et le rendu est super classe (genre on sent bien que Jenova/Sephiroth a de l'effet sur lui)
    plisken posted the 09/12/2019 at 10:58 AM
    j'ai encore juté !
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/12/2019 at 11:14 AM
    Pour le coup ça m'a hypé !
    nospeudo posted the 09/12/2019 at 11:19 AM
    Juste dingue
