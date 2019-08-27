profile
jenicris
57
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 821
visites since opening : 1316218
jenicris > blog
all
TLOU2 a été montré lors Gamestop Managers Show et sera montré bientôt au public


Tout ce que je peux dire, c'est que le gameplay était furtif et que vous pouvez utiliser les cliqueurs à votre avantage. Très court, mais une grande tranche verticale de gameplay


https://mobile.twitter.com/Gaming_Forte/status/1166432972117032961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166432972117032961&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231166432972117032961

Le gameplay sera montré bientôt au public:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Gaming_Forte/status/1166433593641635841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166433593641635841&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231166433593641635841

Comparaison avec la démo de l'E3 2018:

Difficile à dire, ça eu lieu dans un environnement sombre. Seuls les feux et les flashes éclairaient l'environnement. Sera très bien avec le HDR à coup sûr.


https://mobile.twitter.com/Gaming_Forte?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166432972117032961&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231166432972117032961
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/27/2019 at 08:05 PM by jenicris
    comments (2)
    voxen posted the 08/27/2019 at 08:06 PM
    Hâte de voir ça !
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/27/2019 at 08:10 PM
    Avec une date
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre