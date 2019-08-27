accueil
TLOU2 a été montré lors Gamestop Managers Show et sera montré bientôt au public
Tout ce que je peux dire, c'est que le gameplay était furtif et que vous pouvez utiliser les cliqueurs à votre avantage. Très court, mais une grande tranche verticale de gameplay
https://mobile.twitter.com/Gaming_Forte/status/1166432972117032961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166432972117032961&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231166432972117032961
Le gameplay sera montré bientôt au public:
https://mobile.twitter.com/Gaming_Forte/status/1166433593641635841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166433593641635841&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231166433593641635841
Comparaison avec la démo de l'E3 2018:
Difficile à dire, ça eu lieu dans un environnement sombre. Seuls les feux et les flashes éclairaient l'environnement. Sera très bien avec le HDR à coup sûr.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Gaming_Forte?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1166432972117032961&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231166432972117032961
posted the 08/27/2019 at 08:05 PM by
jenicris
voxen
posted
the 08/27/2019 at 08:06 PM
Hâte de voir ça !
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/27/2019 at 08:10 PM
Avec une date
