Wild : Light ou Darkness ?




Posté y a un peu plus de 11h sur la page Facebook du jeu.

Et comme ils ont dit officiellement qu'on aurait très bientôt des nouvelles du jeu.
https://m.facebook.com/WiLD-PS4-866406880050586/
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:22 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    furtifdor posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:25 PM
    Peut-etre quil sera présent au prochain SOP de Sony?
    jenicris posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:26 PM
    furtifdor Depuis quelques jours ils parlent de plus en plus en tout cas.
    nospeudo posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:32 PM
    My body is ready
    jenicris posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:34 PM
    nospeudo le mien aussi.
    tolgafury posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:47 PM
    jenicris nospeudo
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:49 PM
    AHHHH
    misterpixel posted the 05/28/2019 at 08:52 PM
    Hate hate hate!
    kamina posted the 05/28/2019 at 09:05 PM
    Je me demande à quoi va ressembler le jeu depuis le temps.
    kaiden posted the 05/28/2019 at 09:22 PM
    DARK
    koji posted the 05/28/2019 at 09:25 PM
    C'est quand meme bizarre la com de sony DS , TLOU2 et Wild ils aurait pas pu faire un vrai event ? enfin meme un truc enregistrer au lieu de balancer un par un.
