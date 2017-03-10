accueil
name :
Forza Motorsport 7
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Turn 10
genre :
course
multiplayer :
Jusqu'à 24 en ligne
european release date :
10/03/2017
other versions :
PC
diablass59
Forza Motorsport 7 : photo maison
Jeux Vidéo
'
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:35 PM by
diablass59
comments (
20
)
vincecastel
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:46 PM
ramses
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:53 PM
niiice...
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:54 PM
ramses
merci ^^
raph64
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:55 PM
Diablass59
c'est ce que j'appelle faire le plein d'émotions
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:55 PM
raph64
mikazaki
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:57 PM
vraiment jolie ;p
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 04:59 PM
mikazaki
merci
ramses
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 05:06 PM
diablass59
tu es sur x ou s ou vanilla?
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 05:07 PM
ramses
x
ramses
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 05:10 PM
diablass59
ah ok...je peux voir l'extra visuel qui ressort meme sur ces fotos.
osiris
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 05:46 PM
Jolie
ces la nouvelle bugatti non?
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 05:48 PM
osiris
oui la Chiron
lughost30
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 06:19 PM
Pas mal, juste tu devrais sur tes photos ajouter un peu de flou d’arrière plan pour cacher la misère des textures lointaines
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 06:23 PM
lughost30
je m'en suis rendu compte après mais j'ai laissé comme ça^^
osiris
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 06:35 PM
diablass59
ok ça me donne envie de retourner dessus mais bon j'attends des extensions de circuits ect...
lughost30
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 06:41 PM
Diablass59
Tu m’as donné envie de refaire une fournée de photos que je posterai comme toi
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 06:43 PM
lughost30
j'attends de voir les tiennes
gat
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 07:06 PM
Joli.
Vivement qu’il soit dans la XGP.
diablass59
posted
the 02/25/2018 at 07:20 PM
gat
merci
kikoo31
posted
the 02/26/2018 at 01:11 AM
Des bagnoles à la place du DB habituels
Je m'attendais à du marathon
