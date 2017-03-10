profile
Forza Motorsport 7
name : Forza Motorsport 7
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Turn 10
genre : course
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 24 en ligne
european release date : 10/03/2017
other versions : PC
Forza Motorsport 7 : photo maison
Jeux Vidéo


























    11
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:35 PM by diablass59
    comments (20)
    vincecastel posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:46 PM
    ramses posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:53 PM
    niiice...
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:54 PM
    ramses merci ^^
    raph64 posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:55 PM
    Diablass59 c'est ce que j'appelle faire le plein d'émotions
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:55 PM
    raph64
    mikazaki posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:57 PM
    vraiment jolie ;p
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 04:59 PM
    mikazaki merci
    ramses posted the 02/25/2018 at 05:06 PM
    diablass59 tu es sur x ou s ou vanilla?
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 05:07 PM
    ramses x
    ramses posted the 02/25/2018 at 05:10 PM
    diablass59 ah ok...je peux voir l'extra visuel qui ressort meme sur ces fotos.
    osiris posted the 02/25/2018 at 05:46 PM
    Jolie ces la nouvelle bugatti non?
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 05:48 PM
    osiris oui la Chiron
    lughost30 posted the 02/25/2018 at 06:19 PM
    Pas mal, juste tu devrais sur tes photos ajouter un peu de flou d’arrière plan pour cacher la misère des textures lointaines
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 06:23 PM
    lughost30 je m'en suis rendu compte après mais j'ai laissé comme ça^^
    osiris posted the 02/25/2018 at 06:35 PM
    diablass59 ok ça me donne envie de retourner dessus mais bon j'attends des extensions de circuits ect...
    lughost30 posted the 02/25/2018 at 06:41 PM
    Diablass59 Tu m’as donné envie de refaire une fournée de photos que je posterai comme toi
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 06:43 PM
    lughost30 j'attends de voir les tiennes
    gat posted the 02/25/2018 at 07:06 PM
    Joli.

    Vivement qu’il soit dans la XGP.
    diablass59 posted the 02/25/2018 at 07:20 PM
    gat merci
    kikoo31 posted the 02/26/2018 at 01:11 AM
    Des bagnoles à la place du DB habituels
    Je m'attendais à du marathon
