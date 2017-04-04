profile
Persona 5
name : Persona 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koch Media
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/04/2017
other versions : PlayStation 3
60teraflops
60teraflops > blog
(Promo) Persona 5 Steelbook à 25€ chez Auchan
Tout est dans le titre ! je ne sais pas si ça a été posté mais bon.. superbe promo pour un super jeu !

https://www.auchan.fr/persona-5-steelbook-launch-edition-ps4/p-c958705
    posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:14 PM by 60teraflops
    comments (2)
    tipik posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:21 PM
    Ce plan de fou pour un jeu génial.

    C’est donné à ce prix là !
    chaosad posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:59 PM
    Merci beaucoup mec ! j'ai pris direct )
