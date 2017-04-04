home page
profile
name :
Persona 5
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koch Media
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/04/2017
other versions :
PlayStation 3
60teraflops
articles :
9
visites since opening :
8651
60teraflops
> blog
(Promo) Persona 5 Steelbook à 25€ chez Auchan
Tout est dans le titre ! je ne sais pas si ça a été posté mais bon.. superbe promo pour un super jeu !
https://www.auchan.fr/persona-5-steelbook-launch-edition-ps4/p-c958705
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/27/2017 at 08:14 PM by
60teraflops
comments (
2
)
tipik
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 08:21 PM
Ce plan de fou pour un jeu génial.
C'est donné à ce prix là !
chaosad
posted
the 11/27/2017 at 08:59 PM
Merci beaucoup mec ! j'ai pris direct
