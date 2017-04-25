profile
foxstep > blog
SFV: Le 3 éme perso de la S2 leaké et c'est...
Non ce n'est pas Taylor mais c'est:

Ed





Leaké accidentellement par le PSN US:

Contains 6 additional characters: Akuma, Kolin, Ed and 3 brand new fighters join the fight! Akuma, Kolin and Ed are available now and will be followed by the 3 additional characters throughout the year. Each Season 2 character comes with a Premium Battle costume with colors 3-10 unlocked. Additionally, Street Fighter® V Season 2 Character Pass holders will receive an exclusive PS4 theme and default costume colors 3-10 for all Season 2 Character Pass characters!

Boxeur avec pouvoirs psycho? Poteniel futur Main

Bonus: Theme Stage Bison, Dispo dés aujourd'hui:

https://store.playstation.com/#!/en-us/games/addons/street-fighter-v-season-2-character-pass/cid=UP0102-CUSA01200_00-SFVSEASN2017BUND
    posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:15 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    victornewman posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:21 PM
    Moi je veux sean
    maxleresistant posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:22 PM
    ezio !
    foxstep posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:23 PM
    victornewman Saison 3 peut être.

    maxleresistant Il est dans SCV
    roxloud posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Oh trop bien !!
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:32 PM
    Je veux Maki de Final Fight
    miakis posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:37 PM
    Ptet pour cela que ils ont reporter le nouveau perso avec les leaks de Taylor,à voir
    kuroni posted the 04/25/2017 at 07:54 PM
    Encore un blond. Ca commence a virer à Street Aryen V ...
    milk posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:01 PM
    Mercure7 T as mis tes ptits fighy money de coté jespere?
    fan2jeux posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:16 PM
    il y a une maj en ce moment
    kameofever posted the 04/25/2017 at 08:19 PM
    En gros ils sortent une S2 pour réutiliser les Skins exploités lors du mode Story...
    Ma main à couper que la S3 se concentrera exclusivement sur les personnages dits classiques, histoire de faire vivre le jeu sur le long terme.
    milk posted the 04/25/2017 at 09:24 PM
    Ce perso du Charisme ca fait plaisir. Nan j deconne. un pucelard habillé en racaille.la classe totale.
