Contains 6 additional characters: Akuma, Kolin, Ed and 3 brand new fighters join the fight! Akuma, Kolin and Ed are available now and will be followed by the 3 additional characters throughout the year. Each Season 2 character comes with a Premium Battle costume with colors 3-10 unlocked. Additionally, Street Fighter® V Season 2 Character Pass holders will receive an exclusive PS4 theme and default costume colors 3-10 for all Season 2 Character Pass characters!



Non ce n'est pas Taylor mais c'est:Leaké accidentellement par le PSN US:Boxeur avec pouvoirs psycho? Poteniel futur MainTheme Stage Bison, Dispo dés aujourd'hui: