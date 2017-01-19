home page
profile
name :
Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du Roi Maudit
platform :
Nintendo 3DS
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Tose Software
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
01/20/2017
profile
rockin
> blog
Merci Square Enix !
Sincèrement, un grand merci à Square Enix , de pouvoir jouer à Dragon Quest 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 et bientôt le 11 sur la même console , le tout traduit en français évidement !
posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:41 PM by
rockin
comments (
3
)
zephon
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:44 PM
t'as aussi le 9
faut que je me paie les 7 et 8
rockin
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:45 PM
zephon
mince c'est corrigé !
zephon
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:49 PM
dommage que le switch n'a pas de port DS3ds, son écran fait salement envie de jouer à de beau rpg bon on aura du dq heroes pour se consoler
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo