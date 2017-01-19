profile
Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du Roi Maudit
41
name : Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du Roi Maudit
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Square Enix
developer : Tose Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 01/20/2017
profile
rockin
20
rockin
rockin > blog
Merci Square Enix !
Sincèrement, un grand merci à Square Enix , de pouvoir jouer à Dragon Quest 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 et bientôt le 11 sur la même console , le tout traduit en français évidement !

Quézac - http://www.lesgorgesdutarn.fr/source-de-quezac
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:41 PM by rockin
    comments (3)
    zephon posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:44 PM
    t'as aussi le 9 faut que je me paie les 7 et 8
    rockin posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:45 PM
    zephon mince c'est corrigé !
    zephon posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:49 PM
    dommage que le switch n'a pas de port DS3ds, son écran fait salement envie de jouer à de beau rpg bon on aura du dq heroes pour se consoler
