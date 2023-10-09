Des Jeux et des Histoires
Jet Set Radio
5
5
name : Jet Set Radio
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action
multiplayer : non
other versions : PlayStation 3
group information
Le QG du JV
6
Likes
Likers
name : Le QG du JV
title : Des Jeux et des Histoires
screen name : storygames
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/storygames
official website : http://https://www.gamekyo.com
creator : yanssou
creation date : 09/10/2023
last update : 11/06/2025
description : Un jeu ou plusieurs jeux mémorables qui vous tiennent particulièrement a cœur ? Ce groupe permet de faire découvrir l'histoire des jeux vidéos tout en mettant en avant les studios qui les ont produits.
tags : games
articles : 30
visites since opening : 120971
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
1 jeu, une histoire : Jet Set Radio







https://web.archive.org/web/20201019165800/https://www.ign.com/articles/2000/05/26/igndc-interviews-the-creators-of-jet-grind-radio

https://web.archive.org/web/20151003173509/http://www.gamestm.co.uk/features/behind-the-scenes-jet-set-radio/2/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/jet-set-radio-shows-us-15-years-later-that-video-games-have-an-influence-problem-553/

    tab posted the 11/06/2025 at 07:16 PM
    Du grand sega de la belle époque: de l’audace, de l’originalité!
