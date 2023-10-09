accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Des Jeux et des Histoires
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
boyd
,
minx
,
hijikatamayora13
,
aym
,
finalyoz
name :
Jet Set Radio
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
,
stardustx
,
plistter
,
magium
,
gat
,
negan
name :
Le QG du JV
title :
Des Jeux et des Histoires
screen name :
storygames
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/storygames
official website :
http://https://www.gamekyo.com
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
09/10/2023
last update :
11/06/2025
description :
Un jeu ou plusieurs jeux mémorables qui vous tiennent particulièrement a cœur ? Ce groupe permet de faire découvrir l'histoire des jeux vidéos tout en mettant en avant les studios qui les ont produits.
tags :
games
articles :
30
visites since opening :
120971
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
yanssou
(creator)
channel
all
Atlus
Burnout
Cuphead
Xbox
Ubisoft
FromSoftware
Playstation
Nintendo
Square Enix
Capcom
1 jeu, une histoire : Jet Set Radio
https://web.archive.org/web/20201019165800/https://www.ign.com/articles/2000/05/26/igndc-interviews-the-creators-of-jet-grind-radio
https://web.archive.org/web/20151003173509/http://www.gamestm.co.uk/features/behind-the-scenes-jet-set-radio/2/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/jet-set-radio-shows-us-15-years-later-that-video-games-have-an-influence-problem-553/
https://web.archive.org/web/20201019165800/https://www.ign.com/articles/2000/05/26/igndc-interviews-the-creators-of-jet-grind-radio
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
cjmusashi
,
sonilka
posted the 11/06/2025 at 05:50 PM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
tab
posted
the 11/06/2025 at 07:16 PM
Du grand sega de la belle époque: de l’audace, de l’originalité!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo