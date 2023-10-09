Des Jeux et des Histoires
profile
FromSoftware
35
Likers
name : FromSoftware
official website : http://www.fromsoftware.co.jp/etop/
group information
Games Story
5
Likes
Likers
name : Games Story
title : Des Jeux et des Histoires
screen name : storygames
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/storygames
official website : http://https://www.gamekyo.com
creator : yanssou
creation date : 09/10/2023
last update : 06/20/2024
description : Un jeu ou plusieurs jeux mémorables qui vous tiennent particulièrement a cœur ? Ce groupe permet de faire découvrir l'histoire des jeux vidéos tout en mettant en avant les studios qui les ont produits.
tags : games
articles : 15
visites since opening : 48700
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
all
Games Story : Le savoir faire de FromSoftware
FromSoftware



























































Making of de Dark Souls

Making of de Dark Souls II

Making of de Bloodborne

Dark Souls page wiki

Dark Souls II page wiki

Bloodborne page wiki

Sekiro storytelling / Gameinformer.com

Dark Souls III page wiki

Hidetaka Miyazaki page wiki

New.xbox.com / Hidetaka Miyazaki on the secrets of Elden Ring development
https://www.freepik.com/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/20/2024 at 10:10 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo