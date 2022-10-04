accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
negan
,
nicolasgourry
,
moijuliefr
,
bourbon
name :
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title :
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name :
vosjeuxdelasemaine
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website :
http://
creator :
kevisiano
creation date :
04/10/2022
last update :
04/14/2024
description :
Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles :
104
visites since opening :
275171
subscribers :
3
bloggers :
1
kevisiano
(creator)
channel
members (3)
lt93
kevinmcca
kevisiano
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors alors ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/14/2024 at 01:09 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
17
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 01:12 PM
final fantasy 7 rebirth chap 10
Quel jeu mais quel jeu
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 01:46 PM
J'ai terminé FF7 integrade
Et j'ai terminé Parasite Eve aussi (superbe, j'ai adoré)
Je me tâte sur le prochain jeux à commencer, peut-être enfin Xenoblade X
yanssou
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 01:48 PM
Trials of mana, vraiment sympa, petit échauffement avant Vision of Mana cette été.
momotaros
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 01:49 PM
Dragon's Dogma 2
marchale
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 02:07 PM
Jurassicworld évolution, squad , batman chevalier darkahm.
killia
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 02:17 PM
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Pile au moment où je sentais que je tournais en rond j’ai décidé d’aller vers le sud et je me suis pris une epic-slap
hayate
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 02:23 PM
Terminé FF7 Rebirth
et actuellement sur Resident Evil 1 Remake, j'y joue sur Portal et c'est juste parfait.
serve
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 02:26 PM
God of war 1,2 et 3.
Prince of persia les sables oubliés
Et je redonne une chance à FF13
arrrghl
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 02:43 PM
Pokemon Arceus sur Switch
Pure sur 360
Split/second velocity sur 360.
drockspace
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 02:51 PM
le dlc solo de Callisto Protocol et Starship Troopers Extermination
megadeth
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 03:27 PM
j'ai recommencer cyberpunk 2077 et j"ai à peine commencer kingdom come, les deux sur pc
wazaaabi
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 03:59 PM
Need for speed unbound sur ps5
Sympa
DLC de Cuphead sur Switch
Toujours excellent
cyr
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 05:17 PM
Hogwart legacy
sdkios
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 06:28 PM
J'ai enfin reussi a platiner FF7 Rebirth ! Maintenant j'ai commencé Yakuza Kiwami
burningcrimson
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 07:29 PM
Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception
frionel
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 07:45 PM
Sur le point de terminer le premier Mass Effect
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/14/2024 at 07:49 PM
Zelda BOTW en 4K
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Quel jeu mais quel jeu
Et j'ai terminé Parasite Eve aussi (superbe, j'ai adoré)
Je me tâte sur le prochain jeux à commencer, peut-être enfin Xenoblade X
Pile au moment où je sentais que je tournais en rond j’ai décidé d’aller vers le sud et je me suis pris une epic-slap
Prince of persia les sables oubliés
Et je redonne une chance à FF13
Pure sur 360
Split/second velocity sur 360.
Sympa
DLC de Cuphead sur Switch
Toujours excellent