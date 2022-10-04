Vos jeux de la semaine ?
group information
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
5
Likes
Likers
name : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
title : Vos jeux de la semaine ?
screen name : vosjeuxdelasemaine
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/vosjeuxdelasemaine
official website : http://
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 04/14/2024
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
tags :
articles : 104
visites since opening : 275171
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
channel
members (3)
more members
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors alors ?
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/14/2024 at 01:09 PM by kevisiano
    comments (17)
    fan2jeux posted the 04/14/2024 at 01:12 PM
    final fantasy 7 rebirth chap 10
    Quel jeu mais quel jeu
    fdestroyer posted the 04/14/2024 at 01:46 PM
    J'ai terminé FF7 integrade

    Et j'ai terminé Parasite Eve aussi (superbe, j'ai adoré)

    Je me tâte sur le prochain jeux à commencer, peut-être enfin Xenoblade X
    yanssou posted the 04/14/2024 at 01:48 PM
    Trials of mana, vraiment sympa, petit échauffement avant Vision of Mana cette été.
    momotaros posted the 04/14/2024 at 01:49 PM
    Dragon's Dogma 2
    marchale posted the 04/14/2024 at 02:07 PM
    Jurassicworld évolution, squad , batman chevalier darkahm.
    killia posted the 04/14/2024 at 02:17 PM
    Dragon’s Dogma 2

    Pile au moment où je sentais que je tournais en rond j’ai décidé d’aller vers le sud et je me suis pris une epic-slap
    hayate posted the 04/14/2024 at 02:23 PM
    Terminé FF7 Rebirth et actuellement sur Resident Evil 1 Remake, j'y joue sur Portal et c'est juste parfait.
    serve posted the 04/14/2024 at 02:26 PM
    God of war 1,2 et 3.
    Prince of persia les sables oubliés
    Et je redonne une chance à FF13
    arrrghl posted the 04/14/2024 at 02:43 PM
    Pokemon Arceus sur Switch
    Pure sur 360
    Split/second velocity sur 360.
    drockspace posted the 04/14/2024 at 02:51 PM
    le dlc solo de Callisto Protocol et Starship Troopers Extermination
    megadeth posted the 04/14/2024 at 03:27 PM
    j'ai recommencer cyberpunk 2077 et j"ai à peine commencer kingdom come, les deux sur pc
    wazaaabi posted the 04/14/2024 at 03:59 PM
    Need for speed unbound sur ps5
    Sympa

    DLC de Cuphead sur Switch
    Toujours excellent
    cyr posted the 04/14/2024 at 05:17 PM
    Hogwart legacy
    sdkios posted the 04/14/2024 at 06:28 PM
    J'ai enfin reussi a platiner FF7 Rebirth ! Maintenant j'ai commencé Yakuza Kiwami
    burningcrimson posted the 04/14/2024 at 07:29 PM
    Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception
    frionel posted the 04/14/2024 at 07:45 PM
    Sur le point de terminer le premier Mass Effect
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/14/2024 at 07:49 PM
    Zelda BOTW en 4K
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo