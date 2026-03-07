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[Switch 2] The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition : unboxing
Pour rappel, le jeu sort le 11 aout 2026

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    posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:16 PM by aeris201
    comments (9)
    fdestroyer posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:17 PM
    Mais du coup, comme Indiana Jones, c'est la seule version physique? Xbox et PS5 ont pas?
    suzukube posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:27 PM
    C'est une cartouche comme dans Indiana Jones
    edgar posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:33 PM
    D’habitude j’en ai rien à branler des jaquettes, mais celle-là est vraiment magnifique je trouve.

    Tout se marie à merveille, même la languette rouge avec le logo Switch 2.
    losz posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:34 PM
    Ouais bon t'as la cartouche, mais tu te tapes une version pourrie aussi...
    masharu posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:41 PM
    Putain d'image générée par l'IA.
    suzukube posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:52 PM
    masharu OpenSurprise a utilisé une IA ?
    masharu posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:55 PM
    suzukube Fais pas l'idiot, ça se voit sur la cartouche .

    Tu parle d'un "unboxing"
    suzukube posted the 07/03/2026 at 10:00 PM
    masharu J'avais pas fait gaffe, comme je suis sa chaîne YouTube j'pensais qu'il l'avait eu en avance (bon après 16 aout ça serait abusé xD)
    momotaros posted the 07/03/2026 at 10:26 PM
    Pourquoi ils n'ont pas fait la même chose avec Fallout 4 ?
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