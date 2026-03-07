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[Switch 2] The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition : unboxing
Pour rappel, le jeu sort le 11 aout 2026
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posted the 07/03/2026 at 09:16 PM by
aeris201
comments (
9
)
fdestroyer
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:17 PM
Mais du coup, comme Indiana Jones, c'est la seule version physique? Xbox et PS5 ont pas?
suzukube
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:27 PM
C'est une cartouche comme dans Indiana Jones
edgar
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:33 PM
D’habitude j’en ai rien à branler des jaquettes, mais celle-là est vraiment magnifique je trouve.
Tout se marie à merveille, même la languette rouge avec le logo Switch 2.
losz
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:34 PM
Ouais bon t'as la cartouche, mais tu te tapes une version pourrie aussi...
masharu
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:41 PM
Putain d'image générée par l'IA.
suzukube
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:52 PM
masharu
OpenSurprise a utilisé une IA
?
masharu
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 09:55 PM
suzukube
Fais pas l'idiot, ça se voit sur la cartouche
.
Tu parle d'un "unboxing"
suzukube
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 10:00 PM
masharu
J'avais pas fait gaffe, comme je suis sa chaîne YouTube j'pensais qu'il l'avait eu en avance (bon après 16 aout ça serait abusé xD)
momotaros
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 10:26 PM
Pourquoi ils n'ont pas fait la même chose avec Fallout 4 ?
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Tout se marie à merveille, même la languette rouge avec le logo Switch 2.
Tu parle d'un "unboxing"