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La Megadrive ! La Console qui a battu Nintendo ! (Sakharu)
Aux USA mais ca compte.



Juste au cas ou je suis né en 94, si j'avais eu une console Sega ca aurait été une Dreamcast.
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    aeris201
    posted the 06/12/2026 at 05:49 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    aeris201 posted the 06/12/2026 at 05:54 PM
    J'adore les video de ce Youtubeur. Il a certainement du encore faire une masterclass. Je regarderai ca ce weekend
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