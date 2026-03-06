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Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
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name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC
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redxiii102
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redxiii102 > blog
[Switch 2] Unboxing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth


Magnifique.


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    posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:05 PM by redxiii102
    comments (11)
    ducknsexe posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:07 PM
    Le rouge lui va si bien mais bon GKC c'est Next
    cyr posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:07 PM
    Quitte a faire du troll, autant le faire intelligemment et que ça soit drôle.
    shinz0 posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:11 PM
    "Vade Retro GKC"
    deathegg posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:17 PM
    Bizarre, y a pas la mention "jeu non inclus" dedans....
    redxiii102 posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:27 PM
    aeris201 merci pour ton vote.
    cyr posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:09 PM
    Encore un unboxing d'un jeux collector ou d'une consoles, ok.

    Mais poster ou filmer l'ouverture une boite vide....y a pas de livret...tu a ouvert 1 boite, tu les a toute ouverte
    epicurien posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:18 PM
    Y'a meme pas la carte Magic de Zack qu'on a dans la version fr, c la sous inferior version
    marchand2sable posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:22 PM
    Pourquoi il y a 3 fois j'aime? wtf
    zephon posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:25 PM
    marchand2sable c'est un montage photoshop mdr
    redxiii102 posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:46 PM
    marchand2sable une news Nintendo sans leurs votes, je peux pas voir ça du coup voilà.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/03/2026 at 02:49 PM
    zephon

    ah ok
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