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name :
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
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redxiii102
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redxiii102
> blog
[Switch 2] Unboxing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Magnifique.
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posted the 06/03/2026 at 01:05 PM by
redxiii102
comments (
11
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 01:07 PM
Le rouge lui va si bien
mais bon GKC c'est Next
cyr
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 01:07 PM
Quitte a faire du troll, autant le faire intelligemment et que ça soit drôle.
shinz0
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 01:11 PM
"Vade Retro GKC"
deathegg
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 01:17 PM
Bizarre, y a pas la mention "jeu non inclus" dedans....
redxiii102
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 01:27 PM
aeris201
merci pour ton vote.
cyr
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:09 PM
Encore un unboxing d'un jeux collector ou d'une consoles, ok.
Mais poster ou filmer l'ouverture une boite vide....y a pas de livret...tu a ouvert 1 boite, tu les a toute ouverte
epicurien
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:18 PM
Y'a meme pas la carte Magic de Zack qu'on a dans la version fr, c la sous inferior version
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:22 PM
Pourquoi il y a 3 fois j'aime? wtf
zephon
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:25 PM
marchand2sable
c'est un montage photoshop mdr
redxiii102
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:46 PM
marchand2sable
une news Nintendo sans leurs votes, je peux pas voir ça
du coup voilà.
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/03/2026 at 02:49 PM
zephon
ah ok
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Mais poster ou filmer l'ouverture une boite vide....y a pas de livret...tu a ouvert 1 boite, tu les a toute ouverte
ah ok