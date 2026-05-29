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Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
House of the Dragon saison 3 / BA finale
House of the Dragon Saison 3 débute le 22 juin sur HBO Max.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FijHivfF3DY
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jackfrost
posted the 05/29/2026 at 03:09 PM by
yanssou
comments (
8
)
e3ologue
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 03:26 PM
C'est la fin ou il y aura encore d'autres saisons ?
jf17
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 03:27 PM
e3ologue
normalement la saison 4 sera la dernière
e3ologue
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 03:36 PM
jf17
merci
un peu la flemme alors
jackfrost
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 03:40 PM
Vivement, je vais faire une inscription de 1 mois quand la saison 3 sera bouclée
judebox
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 04:23 PM
Pas accroché à la saison 1...
akinen
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 04:33 PM
La saison 2 de l’ennuie. Y’a des chances qu’ils annoncent une 5eme selon les audiences avec l’habituel « on en a tellement qu’ils faut une énième saison ».
Ça va vite en tout cas
shambala93
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 04:38 PM
akinen
non
C’est un petit passage du livre ! Déjà que 4 saisons, c’est vraiment le bout du bout !
kakazu
posted
the 05/29/2026 at 05:01 PM
C'est tellement long à sortir comme d'hab j'ai tout oublié des saisons précédentes
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un peu la flemme alors
Ça va vite en tout cas
C’est un petit passage du livre ! Déjà que 4 saisons, c’est vraiment le bout du bout !