profile
yanssou
23
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 928
visites since opening : 2027073
yanssou > blog
all
[DCU] Lanterns / nouvelle BA


La série Lanterns façon True Detective arrive le 17 août sur HBO Max.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caaQ0EOQqiA
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen, shinz0, skuldleif
    posted the 05/18/2026 at 03:34 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/18/2026 at 03:37 PM
    Que ceux qui devant les Ténèbres se prosternent, craignent la Lumière de Green Lantern !
    adamjensen posted the 05/18/2026 at 03:37 PM
    shinz0 posted the 05/18/2026 at 03:42 PM
    Un grand OUI
    lefab88 posted the 05/18/2026 at 06:09 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo