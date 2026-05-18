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[DCU] Lanterns / nouvelle BA
La série Lanterns façon True Detective arrive le 17 août sur HBO Max.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caaQ0EOQqiA
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adamjensen
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posted the 05/18/2026 at 03:34 PM by
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4
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darkxehanort94
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 03:37 PM
Que ceux qui devant les Ténèbres se prosternent, craignent la Lumière de Green Lantern !
adamjensen
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 03:37 PM
shinz0
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 03:42 PM
Un grand OUI
lefab88
posted
the 05/18/2026 at 06:09 PM
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