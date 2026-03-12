profile
Malcolm : Rien n'a changé / Nouvelle BA


Vingt ans plus tard, Malcolm et sa famille essaient toujours de comprendre la vie.

Malcolm : Rien n'a changé arrive le 10 avril sur Disney+.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lc0iJFQgXo
    posted the 03/12/2026 at 07:01 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    thelastone posted the 03/12/2026 at 07:28 PM
    Hate
    bladagun posted the 03/12/2026 at 07:32 PM
    Ça a l'air dans l'ambiance j'espère qu'ils feront aussi bien que la suite de scrubs
