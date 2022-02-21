profile
Street Fighter 6
13
Likers
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
23
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 870
visites since opening : 1820592
yanssou > blog
all
Street fighter 6 : un teaser pour Alex


Capcom dévoile un teaser pour Alex qui sortira ce printemps dans le pass.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ak5duys62wk
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    victornewman
    posted the 01/08/2026 at 11:37 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo