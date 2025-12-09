Zenless Zone Zero
Charac design, animation, musique, univers, rythme…Le trailer parfait
akinen > blog
Teaser - L'arc Steel Ball Run de Jojo Bizarre Adventure
Ils me gonflent avec leurs droits sur la licence. Ils tuent la popularité de l'anime. Personne n'en parle depuis qu'ils ont récupérés la diffusion (bon, la team jojolyne c'était moins bien Giorno et les GOAT mais bon )

TEEL BALL RUN JoJo's Bizarre Adventure | Bande-annonce - http://youtu.be/wY2mP2vtkBw
    skk
    posted the 09/12/2025 at 09:46 AM by akinen
    comments (10)
    shirou posted the 09/12/2025 at 09:52 AM
    Whaaaaaaaaaaaat ? Steel ball ça se passe en 1890 ?!?!
    akinen posted the 09/12/2025 at 09:56 AM
    shirou ben oui, c'est du western
    fuji posted the 09/12/2025 at 10:04 AM
    Le meme teaser a la noix, il est ou le trailer ?!!
    Hate de voir ca, meilleure partie de jojo de tellement loin !
    akinen posted the 09/12/2025 at 10:40 AM
    fuji j’ai lu que l’intro de l’arc. J’ai fais exprès pour en profiter en anime. Si c’est l’un des meilleurs arc, j’ai hâte !
    kikoo31 posted the 09/12/2025 at 10:44 AM
    il y a que dalle
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2025 at 10:46 AM
    Rien de nouveau, le meme trailer qu'il y a des mois avec Netflix a la fin.
    shirou posted the 09/12/2025 at 12:26 PM
    akinen j'ai pas lu le manga donc c'est total découverte pour moi cet arc
    raioh posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:14 PM
    Regarder l'anime alors que Araki est au sommet de son art avec Steel Ball Run
    fuji posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:34 PM
    Akinen Shirou la chance de le découvrir ! parcontre faut vraiment essayer de lire une fois fini l'anime, le dessin n'a strictement rien a voir avec le manga !
    akinen posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:41 PM
    fuji Ouais je l'sais. C'est magnifique en Manga. Le problème c'est qu'après j'ai l'impression d'avoir déjà vu toutes les scènes en animé. Je lis souvent l'arc quelques mois avant la sortie de l'anime. Là je m'abstiendrai. J'enchainerai plutôt sur jojolion ensuite
