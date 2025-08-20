profile
yanssou > blog
all
Project Blomwalker : Gameplay demo


Tout droit sorti de la Gamescom, le mystérieux Project Blomwalker nous montre son gameplay avec une direction artistique rappelant Ni No Kuni.

Prévu sur Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3K1n2-X-qw4
    posted the 08/20/2025 at 03:15 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    zampano posted the 08/20/2025 at 03:22 PM
    Elle donne envie cette adoration du Château ambulant
    azerty posted the 08/20/2025 at 03:32 PM
    Ghibli à fond
    shambala93 posted the 08/20/2025 at 03:46 PM
    La DA est géniale !
    ouken posted the 08/20/2025 at 04:02 PM
    Jadorrrreeeeeee la Da Ghibli la base
    bogsnake posted the 08/20/2025 at 04:26 PM
    C'est de toute beauté !
    maisnon posted the 08/20/2025 at 04:51 PM
    Les animations sont incroyables. Le jeu est vraiment vivant.
    mrvince posted the 08/20/2025 at 04:51 PM
    Pas mal mais ca fait ghibli de wish quand même
