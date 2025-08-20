accueil
yanssou
Project Blomwalker : Gameplay demo
Tout droit sorti de la Gamescom, le mystérieux Project Blomwalker nous montre son gameplay avec une direction artistique rappelant Ni No Kuni.
Prévu sur Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3K1n2-X-qw4
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
goldmen33
,
bogsnake
,
ouken
,
idd
posted the 08/20/2025 at 03:15 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
zampano
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 03:22 PM
Elle donne envie cette adoration du Château ambulant
azerty
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 03:32 PM
Ghibli à fond
shambala93
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 03:46 PM
La DA est géniale !
ouken
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 04:02 PM
Jadorrrreeeeeee la Da Ghibli la base
bogsnake
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 04:26 PM
C'est de toute beauté !
maisnon
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 04:51 PM
Les animations sont incroyables. Le jeu est vraiment vivant.
mrvince
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 04:51 PM
Pas mal mais ca fait ghibli de wish quand même
