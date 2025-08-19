profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
18
Likers
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
djfab
20
Likes
Likers
djfab
djfab > blog
[Gamescom Live] Clair Obscur Expedition 33 : Alicia
Un morceau live à la Gamescom de l'OST de l'année, voire de la gen.

    1
    Like
    baalmung
    baalmung
    posted the 08/19/2025 at 09:12 PM by djfab
    comments (7)
    baalmung posted the 08/19/2025 at 09:14 PM
    Le petit frisson du live
    guiguif posted the 08/19/2025 at 09:46 PM
    Elle aurait été toute seule, ça aurait été du pareil au même
    akiru posted the 08/19/2025 at 10:20 PM
    guiguif haha
    akinen posted the 08/19/2025 at 10:36 PM
    À croire qu’il n’y a que 2 musiques dans le jeu.

    À quand le live pour le 2eme thème de l’open world, ou la chanson des orphelins?
    palan posted the 08/19/2025 at 11:10 PM
    J’etais dégouté, il ont chanter qu’une chanson,ils ont fait tout ce chemin pour une seul chanson...
    kratoszeus posted the 08/19/2025 at 11:26 PM
    palan Ca va Cologne c est pas loin de la france
    soulfull posted the 08/20/2025 at 12:11 AM
    J'ai vu Clair Obscur et j'ai esperé un Dlc sur Alicia ????
