name :
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform :
PC
editor :
Kepler Interactive
developer :
Sandfall Interactive
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
profile
[Gamescom Live] Clair Obscur Expedition 33 : Alicia
Un morceau live à la Gamescom de l'OST de l'année, voire de la gen.
1
Like
Who likes this ?
baalmung
posted the 08/19/2025 at 09:12 PM by
djfab
comments (
7
)
baalmung
posted
the 08/19/2025 at 09:14 PM
Le petit frisson du live
guiguif
posted
the 08/19/2025 at 09:46 PM
Elle aurait été toute seule, ça aurait été du pareil au même
akiru
posted
the 08/19/2025 at 10:20 PM
guiguif
haha
akinen
posted
the 08/19/2025 at 10:36 PM
À croire qu’il n’y a que 2 musiques dans le jeu.
À quand le live pour le 2eme thème de l’open world, ou la chanson des orphelins?
palan
posted
the 08/19/2025 at 11:10 PM
J’etais dégouté, il ont chanter qu’une chanson,ils ont fait tout ce chemin pour une seul chanson...
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/19/2025 at 11:26 PM
palan
Ca va Cologne c est pas loin de la france
soulfull
posted
the 08/20/2025 at 12:11 AM
J'ai vu Clair Obscur et j'ai esperé un Dlc sur Alicia ????
À quand le live pour le 2eme thème de l’open world, ou la chanson des orphelins?