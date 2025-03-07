profile
Sonic Racing : CrossWorlds
0
Likers
name : Sonic Racing : CrossWorlds
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : course
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanssou
20
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 756
visites since opening : 1504156
yanssou > blog
all
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds présente son intro


Le titre sera disponible le 25 septembre sur Ps4, Ps5, Xbox Series, Switch et PC.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=i_VNU_VCoHc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/03/2025 at 10:21 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    choroq posted the 07/03/2025 at 10:36 PM
    bah c'est pas mal niveau présentation, classique musique et cg, maintenant les circuits et le fun à voir, j'avais bien aimé la série sonic karting.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo