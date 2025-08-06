profile
all
Le Beat ‘em up Acts of Blood se montre de nouveau en trailer




Prévu en été 2026 sur Steam.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3031890/Acts_of_Blood/
    adamjensen
    posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:11 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    zanpa posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:15 PM
    testé la demo .. c'est le sifu de wish .. tout fais mauvais jeu .. sans moi
    zampano posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:19 PM
    Ça se voit que le gameplay est pas top
    guiguif posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:28 PM
    Pas si fou
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/08/2025 at 05:23 PM
    guiguif évidemment c'est pas Sifu, c'est Acts of Blood son nom
