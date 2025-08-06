accueil
Le Beat ‘em up Acts of Blood se montre de nouveau en trailer
Prévu en été 2026 sur Steam.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3031890/Acts_of_Blood/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
adamjensen
posted the 06/08/2025 at 03:11 PM by
yanssou
comments (
4
)
zanpa
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 03:15 PM
testé la demo .. c'est le sifu de wish .. tout fais mauvais jeu .. sans moi
zampano
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 03:19 PM
Ça se voit que le gameplay est pas top
guiguif
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 03:28 PM
Pas si fou
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 06/08/2025 at 05:23 PM
guiguif
évidemment c'est pas Sifu, c'est Acts of Blood son nom
