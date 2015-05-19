profile
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
138
Likers
name : The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/19/2015
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
lalisa
8
lalisa
articles : 199
visites since opening : 430974
lalisa > blog
The Witcher 3 : 60 millions de ventes.
https://x.com/thewitcher/status/1927749997971259697

    posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:13 PM by lalisa
    comments (10)
    ducknsexe posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:17 PM
    J attend un upgrade sur la switch 2
    lalisa posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:18 PM
    ducknsexe Pareil.
    gat posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:20 PM
    ducknsexe lalisa Moyen que ça arrive vu leur taf sur Cyberpunk.
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:21 PM
    Mérité
    wilhelm posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:47 PM
    Le dernier grand jeu CD Projekt avant la politique DEI forcée.

    Ça risque de piquer quand débarquera The Witcher 4... la différence d'écriture va probablement faire mal.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:52 PM
    lalisa gat
    kratoszeus posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:58 PM
    6 millions de ventes par an en moyenne pas mal
    yanssou posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:58 PM
    wilhelm y'a aussi The Blood of Dawnwalker qui risque d'être pas mal.
    burningcrimson posted the 05/28/2025 at 07:10 PM
    Mérité
    wilhelm posted the 05/28/2025 at 08:25 PM
    yanssou Oui, d'autant plus que les jeunes studios impressionnent beaucoup en ce moment.
