profile
name :
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
05/19/2015
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
lalisa
> blog
The Witcher 3 : 60 millions de ventes.
https://x.com/thewitcher/status/1927749997971259697
posted the 05/28/2025 at 06:13 PM by
lalisa
comments (
10
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:17 PM
J attend un upgrade sur la switch 2
lalisa
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:18 PM
ducknsexe
Pareil.
gat
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:20 PM
ducknsexe
lalisa
Moyen que ça arrive vu leur taf sur Cyberpunk.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:21 PM
Mérité
wilhelm
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:47 PM
Le dernier grand jeu CD Projekt avant la politique DEI forcée.
Ça risque de piquer quand débarquera The Witcher 4... la différence d'écriture va probablement faire mal.
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:52 PM
lalisa
gat
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:58 PM
6 millions de ventes par an en moyenne pas mal
yanssou
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 06:58 PM
wilhelm
y'a aussi The Blood of Dawnwalker qui risque d'être pas mal.
burningcrimson
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 07:10 PM
Mérité
wilhelm
posted
the 05/28/2025 at 08:25 PM
yanssou
Oui, d'autant plus que les jeunes studios impressionnent beaucoup en ce moment.
Ça risque de piquer quand débarquera The Witcher 4... la différence d'écriture va probablement faire mal.