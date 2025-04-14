profile
profile
adamjensen > blog
Metro 2033 Redux : Gratuit sur Steam et GOG


Metro 2033 Redux est disponible Gratuitement jusqu'au 16 Avril à 17h00 sur Steam et GOG.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/286690/Metro_2033_Redux/

https://www.gog.com/en/game/metro_2033_redux
https://store.steampowered.com/app/286690/Metro_2033_Redux/
    tags : métro 2033 metro 2033 metro 2033 redux redux
    posted the 04/14/2025 at 05:55 PM by adamjensen
    comments (8)
    malroth posted the 04/14/2025 at 05:56 PM
    Merci bcp
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/14/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Thanks
    yanssou posted the 04/14/2025 at 05:59 PM
    Merci pour l'info
    jenicris posted the 04/14/2025 at 05:59 PM
    Merci
    shirou posted the 04/14/2025 at 06:03 PM
    Parfait, j'avais déja chopé Metro 2033 et Last Light complète edition en gratuit sur steam maintenant avec le 2033 Redux manquera plus que Exodus
    solarr posted the 04/14/2025 at 06:08 PM
    Je le ferai en 3DVision windows 7 ou 10.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/14/2025 at 06:38 PM
    spontexes posted the 04/14/2025 at 07:41 PM
    Merci bien
