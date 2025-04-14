accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
6
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
diablass59
,
koopa
,
torotoro59
name :
Metro Redux
platform :
PC
editor :
Deep Silver
developer :
4A Games
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
torotoro59
,
almightybhunivelze
,
marchand2sable
,
richterbelmont
adamjensen
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
67
visites since opening :
88392
adamjensen
> blog
Metro 2033 Redux : Gratuit sur Steam et GOG
Metro 2033 Redux est disponible Gratuitement jusqu'au 16 Avril à 17h00 sur Steam et GOG.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/286690/Metro_2033_Redux/
https://www.gog.com/en/game/metro_2033_redux
https://store.steampowered.com/app/286690/Metro_2033_Redux/
tags :
métro
2033
metro 2033
metro 2033 redux
redux
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
yanssou
,
jaune
,
vargas18
,
mercure7
,
tripy73
,
spontexes
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
skk
,
ouroboros4
,
idd
posted the 04/14/2025 at 05:55 PM by
adamjensen
comments (
8
)
malroth
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 05:56 PM
Merci bcp
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 05:57 PM
Thanks
yanssou
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 05:59 PM
Merci pour l'info
jenicris
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 05:59 PM
Merci
shirou
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 06:03 PM
Parfait, j'avais déja chopé Metro 2033 et Last Light complète edition en gratuit sur steam maintenant avec le 2033 Redux manquera plus que Exodus
solarr
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 06:08 PM
Je le ferai en 3DVision windows 7 ou 10.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 06:38 PM
spontexes
posted
the 04/14/2025 at 07:41 PM
Merci bien
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo