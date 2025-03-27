profile
Shinobi : Art of Vengeance
name : Shinobi : Art of Vengeance
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : LizardCube
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
kevisiano
kevisiano
kevisiano > blog
Shinobi Art of Vengeance sortira en physique (LRG)


Tout est dans le titre mais il faudra malheureusment passer par Limited Run Games pour s'offrir la version physique de ce jeu. Attendu ?



    posted the 03/27/2025 at 10:47 AM by kevisiano
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 03/27/2025 at 10:51 AM
    ça sortira surement en France comme pour Wonderboy 3 et Streets of Rage 4, pas besoin d'importer.
    flom posted the 03/27/2025 at 11:15 AM
    Ca sort au japon pour 3x rien si jamais. (2900yens je crois)
    thejoke posted the 03/27/2025 at 11:24 AM
    On va attendre une sortie en europe tranquillou, j'en ai marre de lrg
    yukilin posted the 03/27/2025 at 12:03 PM
    Limited Run, pareil ça me gonfle. Il y aura sûrement une version Jap, asia ou Europe pour ce jeu et le Ninja Gaiden. Donc j'attendrai.
