profile
jaysennnin
8
Likes
Likers
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 347
visites since opening : 750495
jaysennnin > blog
ça n'a rien à avoir avec le jv mais fallait que je partage


Voix du commentateur de Killer Instinct :
cococococococooombooo breaker
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/31/2025 at 08:43 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (7)
    masharu posted the 01/31/2025 at 08:47 PM
    Bernard Arnault n'a certainement jamais mit un pied dans un Leclerc...
    jackfrost posted the 01/31/2025 at 09:01 PM
    C'est pas faux.
    alexkidd posted the 01/31/2025 at 09:02 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEpuhFSTf30
    kikoo31 posted the 01/31/2025 at 09:10 PM
    alexkidd
    derno posted the 01/31/2025 at 09:13 PM
    leclerc qui nous parle de patriotisme avec toutes les conneries chinoise qu'il nous vend dans ses magasins...j'avoue que j'ai eu le sourire crispé.
    nakata posted the 01/31/2025 at 09:22 PM
    Il y aurait + de produits français en supermarché si les français les achetaient….
    marchand2sable posted the 01/31/2025 at 09:32 PM
    alexkidd

    Ce kick, réveille toi andouille !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo