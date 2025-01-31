accueil
jaysennnin
jaysennnin
> blog
ça n'a rien à avoir avec le jv mais fallait que je partage
Voix du commentateur de Killer Instinct :
cococococococooombooo breaker
posted the 01/31/2025 at 08:43 PM by jaysennnin
jaysennnin
comments (7)
7
)
masharu
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 08:47 PM
Bernard Arnault n'a certainement jamais mit un pied dans un Leclerc...
jackfrost
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 09:01 PM
C'est pas faux.
alexkidd
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 09:02 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEpuhFSTf30
kikoo31
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 09:10 PM
alexkidd
derno
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 09:13 PM
leclerc qui nous parle de patriotisme avec toutes les conneries chinoise qu'il nous vend dans ses magasins...j'avoue que j'ai eu le sourire crispé.
nakata
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 09:22 PM
Il y aurait + de produits français en supermarché si les français les achetaient….
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/31/2025 at 09:32 PM
alexkidd
Ce kick, réveille toi andouille !
Ce kick, réveille toi andouille !