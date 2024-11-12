profile
The First Berserker : Khazan
[LEAK] The First Berserker Khazan: Date de sortie
D'après notre insider Dealabs, Billbil-kun, The First Berserker Khazan sortira le 27 Mars 2025


Dealabs - https://www.dealabs.com/magazine/on-vous-devoile-la-date-de-sortie-et-de-nouvelles-informations-sur-le-jeu-the-first-berserker-khazan-59763
    posted the 12/11/2024 at 01:36 PM by kevisiano
    snave posted the 12/11/2024 at 02:20 PM
    J'aime bien la patte artistique de ce jeu, et il me donne envie de par son gameplay etc, day one pour moi.
    kujotaro posted the 12/11/2024 at 02:40 PM
    J'aime tout ce que j'ai vu. J'espère juste un contenu conséquent et de la variété dans le gameplay. Ce serait dommage qu'on ait vu la majorité du jeu.
