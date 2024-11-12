accueil
|
name :
The First Berserker : Khazan
platform :
PC
editor :
Nexon
developer :
Neople
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Jeux finis
[LEAK] The First Berserker Khazan: Date de sortie
D'après notre insider Dealabs, Billbil-kun, The First Berserker Khazan sortira le 27 Mars 2025
27 Mars 2025
Dealabs
-
https://www.dealabs.com/magazine/on-vous-devoile-la-date-de-sortie-et-de-nouvelles-informations-sur-le-jeu-the-first-berserker-khazan-59763
posted the 12/11/2024 at 01:36 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (2)
2
)
snave
posted
the 12/11/2024 at 02:20 PM
J'aime bien la patte artistique de ce jeu, et il me donne envie de par son gameplay etc, day one pour moi.
kujotaro
posted
the 12/11/2024 at 02:40 PM
J'aime tout ce que j'ai vu. J'espère juste un contenu conséquent et de la variété dans le gameplay. Ce serait dommage qu'on ait vu la majorité du jeu.
