name :
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
05/19/2015
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Un nouveau mod graphique pour the witcher 3
Disponible sur nexus le mod HD nextgen édition qui améliore la plupart des textures de the witcher 3
.
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/9963
posted the 12/02/2024 at 12:53 AM by marchale
marchale
