18
articles : 654
visites since opening : 1297178
yanssou > blog
Mission impossible : The Final Reckoning / BA


La partie 2 de Dead Reckoning sortira le 21 mai 2025 au cinéma.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gRUfxseMlbg&pp=ygUSbWlzc2lvbiBpbXBvc3NpYmxl
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    mithrandir, victornewman
    posted the 11/11/2024 at 03:26 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 11/11/2024 at 03:27 PM
    Je regarde rien pour garder la surprise mais vraiment hâte
    natedrake posted the 11/11/2024 at 03:30 PM
    Je regarde pas non plus, mais vivement.
    mithrandir posted the 11/11/2024 at 04:17 PM
    Je regarde pas non plus^^ mais vraiment hâte aussi !
    wickette posted the 11/11/2024 at 04:30 PM
    Pareil, la première partie me suffit pour vouloir regarder la fin ^^. Je préfère rien me spoil, par contre c'est top je m'attendais à pire niveau date de sotie
