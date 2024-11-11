accueil
yanssou
yanssou
Mission impossible : The Final Reckoning / BA
La partie 2 de Dead Reckoning sortira le 21 mai 2025 au cinéma.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gRUfxseMlbg&pp=ygUSbWlzc2lvbiBpbXBvc3NpYmxl
posted the 11/11/2024 at 03:26 PM by yanssou
yanssou
shinz0
posted
the 11/11/2024 at 03:27 PM
Je regarde rien pour garder la surprise mais vraiment hâte
natedrake
posted
the 11/11/2024 at 03:30 PM
Je regarde pas non plus, mais vivement.
mithrandir
posted
the 11/11/2024 at 04:17 PM
Je regarde pas non plus^^ mais vraiment hâte aussi !
wickette
posted
the 11/11/2024 at 04:30 PM
Pareil, la première partie me suffit pour vouloir regarder la fin ^^. Je préfère rien me spoil, par contre c'est top je m'attendais à pire niveau date de sotie
