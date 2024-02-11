profile
Monster Hunter Wilds
4
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Wilds
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
raioh
84
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 475
visites since opening : 1016953
raioh > blog
all
Keanu Reeves dans Monster Hunter Wilds ?!





Quelques créations des fans avec l'outil de personnalisation, je vous donne aussi les stats pour reproduire tout ça :














Amaterasu version Palico :







Pikachu :








@apepe et @tamago_gamer sur Twitter
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson, tripy73
    posted the 11/02/2024 at 11:28 AM by raioh
    comments (10)
    bladagun posted the 11/02/2024 at 11:31 AM
    J'ai vu la cicatrice de shanks aussi il y a sûrement moyen de le faire du coup
    burningcrimson posted the 11/02/2024 at 11:37 AM
    Stylé quand même !
    burningcrimson posted the 11/02/2024 at 11:50 AM
    Une de mes amies a fait Dwayne Jhonson : https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GbS883VbEAAPrrC?format=jpg&name=small
    raioh posted the 11/02/2024 at 11:53 AM
    Burningcrimson Stylé !
    marchand2sable posted the 11/02/2024 at 12:00 PM
    C'est quand même moins ouf que DD2 la création de perso c'est dommage un peu.
    madd posted the 11/02/2024 at 12:00 PM
    burningcrimson C'est plutôt le Doyen Johnson
    rendan posted the 11/02/2024 at 12:21 PM
    ÉNORME!
    xhander posted the 11/02/2024 at 12:42 PM
    burningcrimson wow, il ressemble grave.
    burningcrimson posted the 11/02/2024 at 01:51 PM
    Xhander Madd Raioh Après il est vieux The Rock maintenant haha
    opthomas posted the 11/02/2024 at 02:19 PM
    Je sens que je vais passer 3 Heures à faire mon personnage.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo