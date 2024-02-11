accueil
name :
Monster Hunter Wilds
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
raioh
Special E3
Keanu Reeves dans Monster Hunter Wilds ?!
Quelques créations des fans avec l'outil de personnalisation, je vous donne aussi les stats pour reproduire tout ça :
Amaterasu version Palico :
Pikachu :
@apepe et @tamago_gamer sur Twitter
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
tripy73
posted the 11/02/2024 at 11:28 AM by raioh
raioh
comments (
10
)
bladagun
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 11:31 AM
J'ai vu la cicatrice de shanks aussi il y a sûrement moyen de le faire du coup
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 11:37 AM
Stylé quand même !
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 11:50 AM
Une de mes amies a fait Dwayne Jhonson :
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GbS883VbEAAPrrC?format=jpg&name=small
raioh
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 11:53 AM
Burningcrimson
Stylé !
marchand2sable
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 12:00 PM
C'est quand même moins ouf que DD2 la création de perso c'est dommage un peu.
madd
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 12:00 PM
burningcrimson
C'est plutôt le Doyen Johnson
rendan
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 12:21 PM
ÉNORME!
xhander
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 12:42 PM
burningcrimson
wow, il ressemble grave.
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 01:51 PM
Xhander
Madd
Raioh
Après il est vieux The Rock maintenant haha
opthomas
posted
the 11/02/2024 at 02:19 PM
Je sens que je vais passer 3 Heures à faire mon personnage.
