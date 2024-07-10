profile
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
lightside
articles : 215
visites since opening : 487638
lightside > blog
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero : Les 1er tests + la note Metacritic !
Le jeu Dragon Ball le mieux noté de l'histoire derrière Fighter Z ? En tout cas, ça a l'air bien parti !

Jeux Vidéo.com : 16/20

https://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1930435/dragon-ball-sparking-zero-est-il-le-jeu-video-dbz-ultime-aucun-doute-pour-les-fans.htm

JeuxActu : 19/20

https://www.jeuxactu.com/test-dragon-ball-z-sparking-zero-c-est-bien-la-dinguerie-tant-promise-130303.htm

Gamergen : 17/20

https://gamergen.com/tests/test-dragon-ball-sparking-zero-phenix-renait-cendres-impressions-verdict-note-plus-moins-avis-337492-4

IGN : 9/10

https://fr.ign.com/dragon-ball-sparking-zero/72277/review/test-dragon-ball-sparking-zero-par-les-fans-pour-les-fans

Millenium : 85/100

https://www.millenium.org/test/418257.html

Gameblog : 9/10

https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/jeux/tests/test-dragon-ball-sparking-zero-jeu-ultime-617667

Metacritic : 84/100

https://www.metacritic.com/game/dragon-ball-sparking-zero/
    posted the 10/07/2024 at 02:41 PM by lightside
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 10/07/2024 at 02:49 PM
    Cool ! Par contre c'est moi où il est a minimum 70 euros partout ?
    ravyxxs posted the 10/07/2024 at 02:50 PM
    Je kiffe quand je vois des jeux bien noté de la sorte, bordel l'industrie a subit tellement de merde, faut que le niveau soit relever.
    lightside posted the 10/07/2024 at 03:18 PM
    liberty Sur les différents sites (Amazon, la Fnac..) je le vois en dessous de 70€ personnellement
