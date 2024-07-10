accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
6
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
traveller
,
yanssou
,
kakazu
,
escobar
,
a2j
name :
Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Spike Chunsoft
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
tvirus
,
traveller
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
tynokarts
,
mugimando
,
gat
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
kr16
,
kevinmccallisterrr
lightside
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
215
visites since opening :
487638
lightside
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero : Les 1er tests + la note Metacritic !
Le jeu Dragon Ball le mieux noté de l'histoire derrière Fighter Z ? En tout cas, ça a l'air bien parti !
Jeux Vidéo.com : 16/20
https://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/1930435/dragon-ball-sparking-zero-est-il-le-jeu-video-dbz-ultime-aucun-doute-pour-les-fans.htm
JeuxActu : 19/20
https://www.jeuxactu.com/test-dragon-ball-z-sparking-zero-c-est-bien-la-dinguerie-tant-promise-130303.htm
Gamergen : 17/20
https://gamergen.com/tests/test-dragon-ball-sparking-zero-phenix-renait-cendres-impressions-verdict-note-plus-moins-avis-337492-4
IGN : 9/10
https://fr.ign.com/dragon-ball-sparking-zero/72277/review/test-dragon-ball-sparking-zero-par-les-fans-pour-les-fans
Millenium : 85/100
https://www.millenium.org/test/418257.html
Gameblog : 9/10
https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/jeux/tests/test-dragon-ball-sparking-zero-jeu-ultime-617667
Metacritic : 84/100
https://www.metacritic.com/game/dragon-ball-sparking-zero/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/07/2024 at 02:41 PM by
lightside
comments (
3
)
liberty
posted
the 10/07/2024 at 02:49 PM
Cool ! Par contre c'est moi où il est a minimum 70 euros partout ?
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/07/2024 at 02:50 PM
Je kiffe quand je vois des jeux bien noté de la sorte, bordel l'industrie a subit tellement de merde, faut que le niveau soit relever.
lightside
posted
the 10/07/2024 at 03:18 PM
liberty
Sur les différents sites (Amazon, la Fnac..) je le vois en dessous de 70€ personnellement
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo