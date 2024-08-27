profile
Sonic X Shadow Generations
name : Sonic X Shadow Generations
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Sonic X Shadow Générations : 5 min de gameplay




Le 25 octobre sur tout les supports, PS4 et One y compris.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YDBpbZiU_EU&t=52s
    posted the 08/27/2024 at 10:29 AM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    e3ologue posted the 08/27/2024 at 11:12 AM
    Quand tu compares avec le niveau original de Sonic 2006, y a un sacré changement
