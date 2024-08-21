profile
name : Spine
platform : PC
editor : Nekki
developer : Nekki
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Spine : Nouveau trailer de Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOS3iIE3BAs&ab_channel=SPINE
    adamjensen
    posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:24 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    guiguif posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:29 PM
    meme si le charadesign de l'heroine c'est toujours compliqué, ça a l'air un peu plus speed que les premières video
    adamjensen posted the 08/21/2024 at 09:45 PM
    Le Gameplay m'intéresse beaucoup.
    On verra à la sortie.
