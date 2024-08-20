profile
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
7
Likers
name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
profile
yanssou
16
Likes
Likers
yanssou
Fatal Fury CotW : Trailer de Mai Shiranui


Le 24 avril sur PlayStation 5/4 , Xbox Series et Pc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoLli5LBE-4&ab_channel=SNKOFFICIAL
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, spontexes, junaldinho
    posted the 08/20/2024 at 07:37 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    abookhouseboy posted the 08/20/2024 at 09:06 PM
    Chez SNK ils ont compris comment les gamers aiment Mai.
    osiris67 posted the 08/20/2024 at 09:08 PM
    Sympa le nouveau costume j aime bien. Et puis content que y'ai l'ancien aussi.
