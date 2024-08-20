accueil
name :
Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform :
PC
editor :
SNK Corporation
developer :
SNK Playmore
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
yanssou
Fatal Fury CotW : Trailer de Mai Shiranui
Le 24 avril sur PlayStation 5/4 , Xbox Series et Pc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoLli5LBE-4&ab_channel=SNKOFFICIAL
posted the 08/20/2024 at 07:37 PM by
yanssou
comments (
2
)
abookhouseboy
posted
the 08/20/2024 at 09:06 PM
Chez SNK ils ont compris comment les gamers aiment Mai.
osiris67
posted
the 08/20/2024 at 09:08 PM
Sympa le nouveau costume j aime bien. Et puis content que y'ai l'ancien aussi.
