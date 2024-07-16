accueil
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
grozourson
,
chester
,
link49
,
guyllan
,
raph64
,
giusnake
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kurosama
,
minx
,
astrogirl
,
gaeon
Alors les soldes?
Vous avez fait des affaires?
aujourd'hui j'ai vu qu'Amazon faisait un special Prime ce 16 et 17 juillet, mais j'ai craqué sur rien, je suis concentré sur l'achat d'une imprimante laser
khazawi
posted
the 07/16/2024 at 06:45 PM
Pour part, Spider Man 2 à 20e, Pokémon Perle et Diamant à 10.5e pièce, Hyrule Warriors ère du fléau à 15e, FIFA 23 PS4 à 20e (dur à trouver), Diablo IV PS5 à 25e, Unicorn Overlord sur Switch à 35e. Je ne me souviens plus du reste mais le principal c'est ça
spartan1985
posted
the 07/16/2024 at 06:46 PM
Des manettes PowerA pour la Xbox, des blu-ray 4K et Death Stranding et Uncharted Legacy sur PS5 avec l'offre Prime.
Sur Cultura j'ai profité de l'offre 2 4k achetés, un offert mais elle a vite été supprimé.
newtechnix
posted
the 07/16/2024 at 06:46 PM
Pokémon Perle et Diamant à
10.5e pièce
, Hyrule Warriors ère du fléau à
15e
pas mal en effet
newtechnix
posted
the 07/16/2024 at 06:47 PM
Sur Cultura j'ai profité de l'offre 2 4k achetés, un offert
mais elle a vite été supprimé
Tu m'étonnes
poghpo
posted
the 07/16/2024 at 06:48 PM
khazawi
spiderman2 a 20€ tu as trouvé ça où ?
khazawi
posted
the 07/16/2024 at 06:52 PM
poghpo
Dans un Auchan au Puy en Velay. Les gros jeux Sony y étaient soldés à -70% comme Ragnarok ou Forbidden West. J'ai juste pris Spiderman
