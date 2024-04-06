profile
Like a Dragon : cette fois, ça sera une série
Cette fois la news portant sur la licence Like a Dragon (Yakuza) sera bel et bien une série !

La série sera portée par Amazon Prime et on a déjà une date : le 24 Octobre



    posted the 06/04/2024 at 06:52 AM by kevisiano
    comments (3)
    sdkios posted the 06/04/2024 at 06:55 AM
    A voir. Ca peut donner du très bon, comme du très mauvais, selon comment c'est exploité
    shinz0 posted the 06/04/2024 at 06:56 AM
    Visiblement Tokyo Vice a fait des émules
    kevisiano posted the 06/04/2024 at 07:05 AM
    shinz0 les effets de Jake Adelstein

    sdkios grave, j'ai un peu peur mais let's go !
