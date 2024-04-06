accueil
name :
Yakuza Kiwami
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
articles :
450
visites since opening :
809450
kevisiano
> blog
all
Jeux finis
Like a Dragon : cette fois, ça sera une série
Cette fois la news portant sur la licence Like a Dragon (Yakuza) sera bel et bien une série !
La série sera portée par Amazon Prime et on a déjà une date :
le 24 Octobre
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/04/2024 at 06:52 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
3
)
sdkios
posted
the 06/04/2024 at 06:55 AM
A voir. Ca peut donner du très bon, comme du très mauvais, selon comment c'est exploité
shinz0
posted
the 06/04/2024 at 06:56 AM
Visiblement Tokyo Vice a fait des émules
kevisiano
posted
the 06/04/2024 at 07:05 AM
shinz0
les effets de Jake Adelstein
sdkios
grave, j'ai un peu peur mais let's go !
