torotoro59
name :
Replaced
platform :
PC
editor :
Coatsink
developer :
Sad Cat Studios
genre :
Aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kevisiano
kevisiano
Replaced: date de sortie prévue en S2 2024
Voilà c'est tout
On n'avait pas de news d'un des jeux indés les plus attendus mais en voilà une : il devrait sortir en deuxième partie d'année d'après Thunderful Games
https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1790761493958455333?t=2unRErG5t_B8a4oOe-uQYw&s=19
posted the 05/15/2024 at 03:20 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
10
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 04:13 PM
ENFIN !!! L'un des indés que j'attends le plus.
nyght
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 04:16 PM
bordel il aura mis le temps
volran
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 04:22 PM
Depuis le temps ! Vivement !
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 04:27 PM
Un des rares jeux qui me hype mais qui mérite des heures de colle!
keiku
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 05:02 PM
il n'est pas annulay !!!! hate de voir son rendu final et s'il est toujours a la hauteur de ses trailers
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 08:35 PM
keiku
marcelpatulacci
volran
nyght
ravyxxs
que dire alors de The Last Light, qui est visiblement porté disparu ?
gareauxloups
posted
the 05/15/2024 at 09:15 PM
jaysennnin
kadaj68800
posted
the 05/16/2024 at 12:31 AM
C'est Déplacé qu'il aurait du s'appeler.
nyght
posted
the 05/16/2024 at 07:30 AM
kadaj68800
keiku
posted
the 05/16/2024 at 08:36 AM
jaysennnin
the last night c'était un peu différent en terme de projet... et oui lui on peu l'oublier
que dire alors de The Last Light, qui est visiblement porté disparu ?