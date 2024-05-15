profile
Replaced
name : Replaced
platform : PC
editor : Coatsink
developer : Sad Cat Studios
genre : Aventure
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
kevisiano
kevisiano
Replaced: date de sortie prévue en S2 2024
Voilà c'est tout

On n'avait pas de news d'un des jeux indés les plus attendus mais en voilà une : il devrait sortir en deuxième partie d'année d'après Thunderful Games
https://twitter.com/shinobi602/status/1790761493958455333?t=2unRErG5t_B8a4oOe-uQYw&s=19
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gareauxloups, neelek, spartan1985, nyght, ravyxxs, killia, shima
    posted the 05/15/2024 at 03:20 PM by kevisiano
    comments (10)
    ravyxxs posted the 05/15/2024 at 04:13 PM
    ENFIN !!! L'un des indés que j'attends le plus.
    nyght posted the 05/15/2024 at 04:16 PM
    bordel il aura mis le temps
    volran posted the 05/15/2024 at 04:22 PM
    Depuis le temps ! Vivement !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/15/2024 at 04:27 PM
    Un des rares jeux qui me hype mais qui mérite des heures de colle!
    keiku posted the 05/15/2024 at 05:02 PM
    il n'est pas annulay !!!! hate de voir son rendu final et s'il est toujours a la hauteur de ses trailers
    jaysennnin posted the 05/15/2024 at 08:35 PM
    keiku marcelpatulacci volran nyght ravyxxs
    que dire alors de The Last Light, qui est visiblement porté disparu ?
    gareauxloups posted the 05/15/2024 at 09:15 PM
    jaysennnin
    kadaj68800 posted the 05/16/2024 at 12:31 AM
    C'est Déplacé qu'il aurait du s'appeler.
    nyght posted the 05/16/2024 at 07:30 AM
    kadaj68800
    keiku posted the 05/16/2024 at 08:36 AM
    jaysennnin the last night c'était un peu différent en terme de projet... et oui lui on peu l'oublier
